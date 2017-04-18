Letter: I’m glad to bear the responsibility for good Trump is doing America

Editor:

Wow! Cindy Harms has concluded that, in just three months in office, President Trump, is responsible for every ill wind that blows around the earth while calling his White House “inept.”

And yet, he has his Supreme Court nominee safely ensconced on the bench, has given the military freer rein to combat terrorism in the Middle East while regaining respect for our nation as a world leader and causing our enemies to become more cautious.

He is the first president since the end of the Korean War to get the Chinese thinking that it might be in their interests to help control the idiot running that country. He has started the process of bringing rogue regulatory agencies, such EPA, back to accountability.

She conjectures that the FBI is close to putting the handcuffs on him for collaborating with the Russians, even though the NSA says no such evidence exists – and they were the ones listening in on everyone, including the Dems, so they should know.

No doubt Putin wants to cause doubt in our electoral process, but intelligence sources say the Russians were as convinced as everyone else that Hillary was going to win. The hanky-panky between Bill ($500K speeches in Russia), Hillary (the surrender of one fifth of our uranium production) and Putin would leave me to believe we may have dodged a bullet with Trump’s election.

With their sordid history and predisposition for shady operations, Mr. Putin may have amassed a thick portfolio of information on the Clintons in anticipation of using it as political pressure in the event of her election.

Ms. Harms laments that those who voted for Trump “…bear some responsibility of the mess that our country is in today. So far, I’m glad to claim that responsibility.

Jim Barber

Mesa