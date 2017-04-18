Mingus Union student wins Flinn Scholarship

COTTONWOOD – Phoebe Chilton’s career at Mingus Union High School has been one of all A’s.

Academic. Artistic. Athletic.

Chilton, who will graduate in May, recently accepted a Flinn Foundation Scholarship and will attend the University of Arizona.

In accepting the scholarship and stay in Arizona, Chilton said she turned down offers to attend Dartmouth, Bowdoin, Smith, Colorado, Grinnell and Reed.

“I feel that the University of Arizona and the Flinn Scholars program offers me incredible opportunity and the chance to be a part of a very unique community,” Chilton said.

A National Merit Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction, Chilton also leads the Mingus Union Art Club and is a member of the girls varsity tennis team.

Chilton is the sixth Mingus Union student to win the coveted award, as she follows fellow Marauders Brian Cumpston in 1986, Christopher Jaap in 1991, Brook Rosenbaum in 1994, Robin Mead in 1997, and Jonathan Rovey in 1999.

“I hope my designation as a Flinn Scholar will encourage Mingus juniors to apply next year,” Chilton said. “I have encouraged some younger students to consider applying.”

Since Chilton would enter the University of Arizona with enough AP credits to have sophomore standing, she plans to “either do a dual major or dual degree program” in Anthropology/Archaeology and studio art.

“Many of the Flinn Scholars I have met over the last few months encouraged me to pursue more than one interest in college,” Chilton said. “And I am sure my interest will grow and evolve over the next four years.”

Chilton’s mother Jennifer, principal at Mingus Union, said it’s “so exciting” to see her daughter accept both the scholarship and the opportunity to attend the Tucson university.

Each year, the Flinn Scholarship Program covers the cost of tuition, fees, room and board and at least two study-abroad experiences for 20 Arizona students.

The overall financial package is valued at more than $115,000.