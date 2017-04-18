Obituary: Joe Dennis Black

Joe Dennis Black, 70, of Cottonwood, passed away April 15, 2017 after a short battle with cancer.



Preceded in death are his mother & father, Burt & Alta Marie Black, brothers Burt Black Jr. & William Bloodworth., son Burt Black & daughter Lori Clark.



Survived by his wife Sue, daughter Vickie & Jennie, son Casey Claycomb, sister Janet of WA & many grandchildren. Dennis was born & raised here in Cottonwood.



He worked many years for Valley Concrete & CTI. He was a Vietnam veteran. In the past he loved to rodeo & work on race cars with his son Casey.



His Celebration of Life will be at the VFW post in Cottonwood on April 29 at 11 AM. Pot luck to follow.

Information provided by survivors.