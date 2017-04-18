Obituary: Leo Tommy Durden

Leo Tommy Durden, born April 22, 1974, died March 15, 2017.



He came to Arizona in 2004 to visit and never left. He is a father, son, husband, brother, uncle, and amazing friend. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with those who knew him. He is now with many of our loved ones.



He leaves behind his 5 children: Raven, Riley/LeoJr, Wesley, Penelope and Angelia, and wife Anita, his first wife Crystal, his mother-in-law Cynthia, his brother Tim, and so many more. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28.



There will be a celebration of Life Ceremony on April 23 at Clarkdale Gazebo Park, 1001 Main Street, Clarkdale, from noon to 4 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.