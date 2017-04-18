Obituary: Regina Salem Sebert

Regina Salem Sebert transitioned from this life on April 7, 2017. She was born on October 30, 1981 in Northridge, CA. Regina spent many years in Phoenix and Cottonwood, AZ.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Ray (Willingham) Sebert, and is survived by her mother, Gail (Edwards) Hancock, stepfather, Stephen Hancock, and sibling Asia Lynn. In addition to her immediate family, she is loved and will be missed by extended family and many friends.
In Regina’s memory, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at the duck pond on Lakeshore Dr. near Navajo in Prescott Valley on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 am.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.