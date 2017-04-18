The Sedona Red Rock High School Playmakers present “The Dining Room” by A. R. Gurney.

Showtimes are April 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $8 for students.

The Sedona Performing Arts Center is located 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd. in Sedona.