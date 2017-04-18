Trial set for woman accused of shaking baby

CAMP VERDE – Khadija Greer-Simkins appeared in custody Monday before Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff for a pretrial conference.

Her trial is set for May 17, 18, and 19.

A motion in limine – a motion made at the start of a trial requesting that the judge rule that certain evidence may not be introduced in trail – was filed. The state has yet to respond.

Greer-Simkins’ final pretrial conference is set for May 17, before her trial.

Greer-Simkins, 19, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with aggravated assault of a minor, and child abuse and endangerment. A news release from Cottonwood Police stated that she was seen by witnesses and caught on video allegedly “vigorously shaking” an infant at the corner of Main Street and SR 260. Greer-Simkins was a transient living in a tent in the Sedona area, police said.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore of Cottonwood Police said the 10-month-old baby was listed as a missing/endangered child out of Tampa, Fla.