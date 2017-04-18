United Blood Services ‘Valentines for Life’ celebrates 200K lives saved

CAMP VERDE – The efforts of blood drive coordinators throughout the state were recently applauded at Valentines for Life, United Blood Services premier annual awards event.

“Last year, volunteer blood drive coordinators from 1,401 organizations hosted 3,440 blood drives across Arizona, which provided 90,352 blood donations,” stated a United Blood Services news release.

Because blood can be separated into components to benefit multiple patients, those donations saved nearly 200,000 Arizona lives, the release continued.

Honored guests at the Valentines for Life event heard an inspiring story from 17-year-old Jaziel Olmeda who has survived leukemia three times with the help of 135 transfusions, said United Blood Services.

He was just seven years old when he was first diagnosed.

“My childhood was interrupted by cancer,” said Olmeda. “Having had cancer for six long, extremely emotional years, I can say I always knew I wasn’t alone thanks to my generous blood donors.”

Now cancer free, Olmeda will graduate high school in May and has plans to become an oncology nurse so that he can use his experience to help other patients through their cancer treatments. Of the organizations that hosted blood drives across the state last year, 296 groups achieved Valentines for Life awards for reaching significant milestones in recruiting blood donors.

Of those, 38 organizations earned the Hero Award, United Blood Services most prestigious honor that is reached by just two percent of all blood drive coordinators across Arizona, stated the release.

“This dynamic group of coordinators provided the largest impact on the blood supply by going above and beyond with outstanding blood drive planning, as well as recruiting donors on difficult days or during times of the year when the need was most critical,” said United Blood Services.

With the support of their senior management and blood drive committees, the 38 Hero Award winners alone hosted 313 blood drives, providing Arizona patients with an amazing 13,186 lifesaving blood donations.

Hero Award recipients of the Verde Valley include Irene Peoble - Camp Verde Community; Tim McGowan - Knights of Columbus-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; and Laura Curtiss & Lois Takach - Verde Valley Medical Center.

For more information, visit www.UnitedBloodServicesAZ.org.