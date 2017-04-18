Verizon seeks new Jerome cell sites to improve service

Verizon Wireless is asking the Town of Jerome to place two or three small cell sites on town property.

“Potential sites include the town flagpole in Upper Park (which would be replaced by them), the roof at the Hotel Jerome, and (possibly) near the Jerome Fire Station,” according to Town Manager Candace Gallagher’s report to the council.

The cell antennas are not as powerful as traditional cell towers and are meant to be concealed, explained Zoning Administrator Kyle Dabney.

The cell antennas target smaller areas in town that have poor coverage because of building or tree interference, he said. They are all over the place in large cities, Dabney added.

However, people notice everything in Jerome, Dabney said, pointing out that this is a very preliminary proposal by Verizon. A Verizon representative met with Dabney and Gallagher only to discuss possible sites.

“The town has not agreed to this,” Dabney stressed. Once Verizon has designed a plan, they will put it in front of the Council and they will see how the town feels about it.

“So far it’s very negative,” but people will be able to go to the public meetings and hear the facts and make a rationale decision, the zoning administrator said.

Dabney said townspeople were concerned because they felt there was adequate cell reception in Jerome and additional antennas and the power they emit were not needed. Others were concerned that the antennas and control boxes would still be seen.

Small cells are part of Verizon Wireless’ strategy to stay ahead of the growing demand for mobile data. “As the name implies, they are small compared to a mobile macrocell, which may have a range of a few tens of kilometers,” explained Jeannine Brew, External Communications spokesperson for Verizon.

“A small cell augments Verizon’s network capacity in a given area and consists of a radio, antenna, power and a fiber connection. Small cells typically utilize existing infrastructure – light posts, kiosks, electric poles, etc - through an agreement with local municipalities,” she said in an email statement.

Verizon would need to obtain approvals from the Jerome Design Review Board and Town Council, according to Gallagher’s report.

“The Town would be paid an annual fee for their placement,” stated the report.

“Verizon is preparing their proposal and we anticipate hearing from them in June,” Gallagher stated.

In a related matter, the town of Jerome is researching options to replace the roof of the Hotel Jerome.

According to council meeting minutes, a lab report indicated that the roof may have to be removed entirely because of asbestos abatement, even though the lab indicated it was “the least toxic type of asbestos used in roofing since 1979.”

The building is owned by the Town of Jerome and houses the Jerome Artists Co-Op.

The discussion between councilmembers and staff stated that the town would proceed with applying through a grant process to help with the roof removal problem since it involved asbestos, according to the meeting’s minutes.