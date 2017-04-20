Court Docket: April 21, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Annik C. Archambault, 41, Canada, Endangerment (3 counts), Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .15, < .20, Released Own Recognizance.
Robert Lee Killcrease, 38, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $750.
Courtney Rae Mueller, 31, Rimrock, Take ID of Another, Theft of Credit Card, Bond $750.
Tyler Thomas Mueller, 23, Rimrock, Burglary 3rd Degree, Take ID of Another, Forgery, Theft of Credit Card, Theft, Bond $1,250.
Clark Jeffrey Reber, 49, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), Bond $750
Kevin Darrel Dees, 38, Phoenix, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *
Steven Charles Shimp, 48, Glendale, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Released Own Recognizance. *
Pierre Cortez Williams, 27, Rimrock, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Bond $2,000.
Elisio Ray Robles, 38, Sedona, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1,500. *
Donald Charles Harms, 30, Cordes Lakes, Criminal Impersonation (2 counts), Theft, Bond $1,000.
Camille Frances Livingston, 28, Cordes Lakes, Criminal Impersonation, Theft, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.
Moises Cardenas-Cortez, 40, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Misconduct Involving Weapons, Bond $500.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Kyle Dee Anderson, 55, Idaho Falls, ID, Use of a Cell Phone While Operating a CMV, Fine: $520.
Kristie Lynn Campagne, 45, Rimrock, Assault DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, 24 hours community service, Fine: $385
Jayla Rhiannon Shepard, 40, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $700
Christina Marie Hart-Taylor, 20, Chino Valley, Theft, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim or victim’s family, Fine: $785
Juan Angel Anaya Jr, 20, Sedona, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $785
Jose Zazueta-Villa, 20, Sedona, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $785
Alejandro Hernandez Casiano, 19, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $300.
Alicia Danielle Mackey, 26, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $280
Christian Theodore Poeppel, 18, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended (X2), 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine: $ 800.
Larry Benjamin Morgan, 51, Cornville, Open Container, Fine $113.
Jacob William Sartor, 33, Cornville, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 13 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $2,073.
Brianna Michelle Beard, 19, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, Successful completion Drug Screening/Treatment, Fine $1,823.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Kenneth Randall Dobbs, 33, Goodyear, Reckless Driving, Bond $500.
Winifred Richard Isaac, 31, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500.
Troy Luke Sellers, 36, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $805.
Haley Nicole Rath, 19, Flagstaff, Failure to Comply, Bond $487.90
Christina Ethel McRobie, 31, Cornville, Failure to Comply, Bond $114.20
Troy Cortland Adkins, 25, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $4299.52
Moises Cardenas-Cortez, 40, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $249.90
Sidney Tate Eugene Morris, 19, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $1788. Comply, Bond $1813.
