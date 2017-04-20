What's Happening: April 21, 2017

Doggie Fashion Show needs dogs

Free Doggie fashion show to be held on May Day May 1st. Cottonwood Village is looking for Dogs and owners to participate. Free table space to all vendors. The show will include a free BBQ lunch. Open to the public contact Carla at 928-634-4229 of Cottonwood Village.

Cottonwood Village is a pet friendly Senior Retirement community at 201 E. Mingus in Cottonwood with independent and assisted living. Earth Day is an annual event, celebrated on April 22, on which day events worldwide are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network, and celebrated in more than 192 countries each year.

Celebrate America 2017 Casting Call

Remember the fun swingin’ music of the 1940’s? Well, it’s back! EF Productions presents the 16th Annual Celebrate America: 1940s USO Holiday Radio Show, June 23-25 at 7pm nightly. Join us as we take you back in time to December in the 1940s. The show recreates a World War II USO canteen where soldiers would be fed and entertained. The production is done in the style of alive radio broadcast to the troops overseas. The show features a full cast and crew of over 100, live big band orchestra, swing dancers, and comedy acts.

There will be an open casting call to the community for anyone interested in being in the cast or crew. Auditions include speaking parts, non-speaking parts for extras, singing, choir, and dance/choreography. Participants should come prepared for their audition for acting, singing, and dancing. Scripts and music can be downloaded at www.efproductions.org. For those interested in participating in the many technical crews, they should also stop by during the casting call times to meet with the directors and producer.

Casting call will be Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25 from 5pm-9pm. It will be held in the auditorium of Emmanuel Fellowship. Participants should stop by anytime during the hours listed for an audition.

Schedules and scripts will be available at the official Kick Off meeting on Sunday, April 30 at 1pm. The cast will be announced then as well. Rehearsals will begin in May.

For more information please call EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 ext 102 Monday through Thursday 10am to 4pm. EF Productions & Emmanuel Fellowship are located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School).

Family Nature Fair at Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

The Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, held at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, April 27-30, will be hosting a free “Family Nature Fair and Open House” on Saturday, April 29. That Saturday there will be free entrance into the park for this event only.

On the “Flyway”, the Nature Fair’s midway, you’ll find activities, games, prizes and fun from 10am - 2pm. The kids can enjoy crafts or make a nest feeder. Favorite games include the Leap Frog and Duck Pond and the building of bird houses.

Winner of our previous scholarship to the American Birder’s Association Young Birder’s Camp in Colorado, Ruby Kauffman, will lead kids on special beginning bird walks, one at 10:45am and one at 1:45pm. There will be presentations throughout the event to celebrate our theme of “Migration Madness” including Wildman Phil, talks on coyotes, migrating birds and Monarchs. The planting of an Arbor Day/Earth Day Tree donated by Verde River Growers will take place at 12:30pm. It’s a great way to introduce the whole family to nature while enjoying the out-of-doors.

This year you will can also shop our vendors along the Flyway as well. Additional vendors and exhibitors located inside the big tent offer the latest in binoculars, bird feeding equipment, books, art and information. Get up close and personal with the live animals and birds from Game and Fish’s Adobe Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Phoenix.

We have once again awarded scholarships for youths to the Arizona’s Young Birders Camp in southern Arizona and to the American Birding Association’s Youth Camp in Colorado. Please support our youth program by purchasing raffle tickets in the big tent or donating raffle items.

Find out all about the Festival at www.birdyverde.org

Volunteers needed for Black Canyon Day Use clean-up

The Verde Valley Detachment #1176 of the Marine Corps League, in partnership with The Prescott National Forest Recreation Program and the City of Cottonwood, will be holding a cleanup event at Black Canyon Day Use April 22. This effort will focus on removing recreational shooting debris and trash. If you are interested in giving back to your community and public lands consider joining us on this day.

Interested volunteers should arrive at 10 a.m. at the Black Canyon Day Use Site located at 5656 E. Black Canyon Drive, Cottonwood, AZ for a safety briefing and volunteer sign in.

The Forest Service has a strong commitment to safety and all volunteers must be equipped with long sleeve shirt, long pants, sturdy work boots, and eye protection. Tools, hard hats and leather gloves are provided. Be sure to bring sunscreen and enough water and food for 2 hours of service. For Safety purposes we are limiting the minimum volunteer age to 12 years old. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

If you have any additional questions, comments or concerns about this event please feel free to contact Tom Palmer, East Zone Recreation Program Manager, tpalmer01@fs.fed.us or at 928-567-1114; or Steve McCoy, Marine Corp League Commandant, mclverdevalley1176@gmail.com

Verde Valley Humane Society Bingo fundraiser April 22

The Verde Valley Humane Society is holding its first Bingo for Paws event on Saturday, April 22nd at the Sedona Elks Lodge, 100 Airport Road, Sedona.



This fun-filled event will offer 6 games - 3 regular and 3 “special”. Prizes are kindly being donated by local businesses and animal lovers. All proceeds from the game cards will directly benefit all the homeless furbabies at the shelter. In addition, you can enter their raffle for a chance to win one or more wonderful prizes and certificates. Daubers will also be available for sale if you happen to forget yours!

Dinner is available to buy, as well as drinks at the bar. Doors open at 5.15pm, dinner starts at 5.30pm and Bingo begins at 7pm. Admission is free, but reservations are needed to be made by April 14th. To reserve your seat, and for more details on Bingo for Paws (including the dinner menu), please visit the Events page at verdevalleyhumane.org.

The VVHS would like to thank their sponsors of the event - Sedona Paint Center, Elite Salon and Westrail Paint Works - for their generous support; and Penny Smith for kindly helping and donating her time to be their Bingo Announcer. (Penny is the announcer at all the bingo nights at Main Stage in Cottonwood).

Verde Valley Humane hope you will join them and that you, along with your family and friends, will reserve your seats today - your support can make a real difference in the lives of their shelter animals.

The Verde Valley Humane Society are asking local businesses, and individuals, if they can help make the Bingo and Raffle prizes even better by donating an item/gift certificate.



All donations are tax-deductible and donors will be recognized on their web site, Facebook page, other social media sites, and at the event. If you or your business is interested, please contact Michelle - see details below.

The Verde Valley Humane Society is located at 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood and can be reached at (928) 634.7387. They are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about this press release, please contact Michelle Lloyd, VVHS Treasurer/PR Chair at verdevalleyhs@gmail.com or at (928) 203-9500.

Verde Valley Voices spring concert

Spring is in the air. Beauty is all around us and the Verde Valley Voices have just the music for you! This year we continue to celebrate bringing you 20 years of quality choral music with a collection of wonderful favorites. Pop tunes everyone should know like Mona Lisa, Where or When, All the Things You Are, and Dream a Little Dream of Me. Sprinkle in some rousing spirituals like Band of Angels and Walkin’ In the Spirit with classic tunes like Battle Hymn of the Republic and Dry Your Tears, Africa and what you get is an afternoon you won’t soon forget.

We offer two concerts this spring - each one unique but complementing the other. “I love the fact that the Voices now have three choirs,” Trish Wood is president of the group. “The big choir is fantastic, but the small ones are singing music especially for their sound and each one is different.”

The Noteables and Belle Voce are presenting a concert together in Sedona this year. On Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. they will perform at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Aroyo Pinon. Music by masters like Nat King Cole, Dale Evans, Duke Ellington, Mama Cass, and Rogers and Hart are sure to keep you entertained. Admission is non-perishable food donations for the Sedona Food Bank. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. and 90 voice Verde Valley Voices will present their spring concert. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on 89A. Tickets are $10 each (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased at Mount Hope Foods, Verde Floral, Immaculate Conception Church, and Desert Dancer in Cottonwood; Thanks a Latte in Camp Verde; Jay’s Bird Barn in Sedona, or from any choir member you know. Tickets are also available at the door.

“I love showing off this choir,” says Joy Simons, director. “They work very hard throughout the year and it really shows at the concerts. I can’t wait for you to hear them! I know you’ll be happy you came.”

Volunteer Work Day with Marine Corp League

The Prescott National Forest Recreation Program is partnering with the Verde Valley Detachment of the Marine Corp League, City of Cottonwood and Arizona Game and Fish Department to hold a cleanup event at Black Canyon Day Use on Saturday April 22. This effort will focus on removing recreational shooting debris and trash. If you are interested in giving back to your community and public lands consider joining us on this day.

Interested volunteers should arrive on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 AM at the Black Canyon Day Use Site located at 5656 E. Black Canyon Drive, Cottonwood, AZ for a safety briefing and volunteer sign in.



The Forest Service has a strong commitment to safety and all volunteers must come prepared with long sleeve shirt, long pants, and sturdy work boots. Tools, safety glasses, hard hats and leather gloves will be provided. Be sure to bring sunscreen and enough water and food for 2 hours of service. For Safety purposes we are limiting the minimum volunteer age to 12 years old. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.



If you have any additional questions, comments or concerns about this event please feel free to contact Tom Palmer, East Zone Recreation Program Manager, tpalmer01@fs.fed.us or at 928-567-1114; or Steve McCoy, Marine Corp League Commandant, mclverdevalley1176@gmail.com.



For more information about volunteering with the Prescott National Forest, please see our website. https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/prescott/workingtogether/volunteering

Spaghetti Dinner at Spirit of Joy

Spirit of Joy will host a spaghetti dinner(Free) to honor our First responders---Fire, police, EMT’s etc. Come to the church campus, 300 Scenic, Clarkdale at 5:15 pm on May 6.

For further info call 634-4102.

Spirit of Joy will host an “Alive and Aware” wellness workshop on Saturday May 27. The site is the church at 300 Scenic, Clarkdale from 10 am till noon. There will be chair massage and core strength exercises and lots of important information

Free! Call 634-4102 for further information.

Game Night with Zach at Camp Verde Library

The Camp Verde Community Library will present Game Night with Zack every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

The next game night will be Thursday, April 27.

Zack Garcia, Teens Librarian, hosts the evening which features teens ages 12 to 17 playing games such as chess, Magic:the Gathering; Pokemon and Mariokart.

For more information, contact the Library at zachary.garcia@campverde.az.gov

A Course in Life and Faith: A Bahá'í perspective

The Cottonwood Bahá'í community will host a Course in Life and Faith to be held at the Cottonwood Public Library free to the public. This course will explore the existence of God, the need for religion, the oneness of Mankind, equality of the sexes, economic stability through spiritual solutions and many more topics.

If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, this course may be for you.

The fourth class will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30pm-1:30pm and will be titled: Maturity of the World.



The Baha'i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” Baha'u'llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá'í community. No fee, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289.

Camp Verde offers bus trip to DBacks vs Pirates Game

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Saturday May 13 against the Pittsburg Pirates. Don’t miss this chance to see the red hot Diamondbacks from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats.

The trip leaves from Parks & Recreation at 2:30 pm for this evening game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. The Diamondbacks are off to a great start this season and need your support to continue. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have four other opportunities this year. Join us Sunday June 11 to take on the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday August 12 we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs and Saturday September 9 finish with the San Diego Padres.

Sunday games leave at 10:30 am and Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm. Return time depends on the game duration. For best seats register by May 1. For information contact Shawna Figy at (928)554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.

OLLI Brown Bag Brain Buzz April 27

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Jeannette is a diplomate of Traditional Chinese Medicine (acupuncture, Chinese herbs, massage therapy, and lifestyle guidance) with an emphasis on combination acupuncture and massage treatments. Chinese Medicine is a currently practiced medical system with its origins in ancient history. Jeannette will introduce foundational philosophy and practices in Chinese Medicine and their relationship to health and vitality. She has the ability to perform various styles of acupuncture, massage/bodywork, Chinese herbal medicine, flower water essences, essential oil aromatherapy, and energy meditation. Her unique approach blends eastern and western medical principles, striving for new and proven methods to improve healing and health. Come join the conversation as Jeannette answers your questions about Chinese Medicine.

Jeanette has practiced therapeutic massage and has taught for massage schools since 1995. She has been in private practice since 1996 in both Maryland and Arizona. Additionally, her knowledge as a Chinese Herbalist has expanded outside of patient care into expert herbal consulting for a small Flagstaff-based science company called Senestech.

OLLI is a local, volunteer, peer-to-peer, adult education program (part of Yavapai College) that offers many learning groups and workshops each term for a nominal fee. Its Spring Term is underway, and over 140 classes and workshops are being offered. For more information about OLLI or the Lunch & Learn programs, please call 928-649-5550 or visit www.yc.edu/ollisv.

OLLI Lunch & Learn April 26

The mysterious House of Apache Fires sits regally atop a knoll in Red Rock State Park and piques our curiosity. Closed to visitors for 10 years, it may soon re-open, if a few determined individuals have their way. What needs to be done? What are their plans? When will it happen?

Find out from Heidi Erickson at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s (OLLI’s) Lunch and Learn program. Bring your lunch (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack), to room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School) and join the conversation at 12:30, or come from 1:00 – 2:00 to learn about life behind the scenes at Red Rock State Park. Meet and interact with the primary steward of one of Sedona’s most beautiful and significant treasures. Heidi, park manager since December 2015, brings extensive education and work experience to this role. She earned degrees in wildlife conservation biology at Arizona State University and ecology at Colorado State University. She spent several years conducting ecological field research, leading outdoor activities at parks and camps, and studying the effects of military training activities on local flora, fauna, and habitats at the U.S. Army’s National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

Now she is responsible for managing what visitors, volunteers, and staff experience at Red Rock State Park, so she must ponder questions like these: What kinds of activities draw the public to visit the park? How can she maintain the Park’s ecological integrity, despite its being criss-crossed by thousands of visitors? Will the Arizona legislature allocate sufficient funds to preserve the park and expand its services? Will financial benefactors fill the gap? Will enough volunteers step up to supplement what she and her professional staff can provide? And, of course, what will happen to the House of Apache ires?

Coincidentally, the Sedona Library is using the novel “ House of Apache Fires” by Morgan Jameson as the basis for its Community Read program this month. So local residents’ interest in this beautiful, haunting pueblo-style home has been re-ignited. Galen Worthington, on the Library’s staff, will also join us to discuss how that program, inspired by this remarkable park feature, is evolving.

OLLI is a local, volunteer, peer-to-peer, adult education program (part of Yavapai College) that offers many learning groups and workshops each term for a nominal fee. Its Spring Term is underway, and the catalog is available online at www.yc.edu/ollisv. For more information about OLLI or the Lunch & Learn program, please call: 928-649-4275.

Mental Health First Aid April 28

An 8 hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, April 28, 8AM-5PM at the Sedona Fire Station, 125 Slide Rock Road in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Coalition, “This is our second training program for 2017. Our goal is to train over 100 community members per year so they are equipped to help someone who is having a mental health crisis and can help a family member, employee, friend or neighbor in their crisis. It›s a lot like CPR for mental illness. If someone is having a heart attack and you are trained in CPR, you would know what to do and how to help. That’s what Mental Health First Aid teaches you.” The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5 step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help. Spectrum Healthcare Group has trained over 7OO community members in Mental Health First Aid.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Legion 135 plans all vehicle dice-run fundraiser

On May 6, American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary will host their 1st annual “All Vehicle Dice Run” fundraiser. Registration takes place at American Legion Post 93 located at 286 S. 3rd St. in Camp Verde beginning at 9 to 10:30am. The cost per drivers (motorcycle and/or other vehicles) is $20, while all pass

engers will be $5 – proceeds (minus expenses) will go to the construction of the future Post 135 home.

According to the Post Cmdr., Jeri Strande, “the theory behind the run is the same as a “motorcycle poker run” except, the run is open to all types of “licensed-roadworthy transportation”, not just motorcycles and the public

is welcome. Upon completion of registration, all drivers and passengers are given a map with various locations and addresses to drive to and stop, once they make that stop, they are given an opportunity to roll five dice – the total of the dice is recorded and then, they (the competitors) proceed on to the next stop to repeat the procedure. At the end location, participants are given one more opportunity to better their score. Based on that final run and previous rolls, the contestants who has the highest and the lowest totals are the winners.”

Strande went on to explain that there is no time restrictions to get from one stop to the other, so contestants can take their time seeing the various locations; therefore, resulting in a safe, but fun outing.” She concluded by saying that on the average rider/driver should complete the course in three hours without speeding!

The run consists of the starting location at American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde; next stop - Robbie’s Grill in Rimrock; second stop - Main Stage in Cottonwood; third - 10-12 in Clarkdale, fourth - American Legion Post 25 and then, on to the End Party at American Legion Post 135 located at 11315 E. Circle Dr. in Cornville.

At the party, along with food, drinks, music and select games, the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. For more information concerning the event, please contact run coordinators Phil De Ruyter at 928-634-5179 or Patty Eames at 928-821-3894.

Dump the Drugs on Saturday April 29

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on our nation in epidemic proportions. Right now 91 people are dying each day from opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being the driving force.

MATFORCE and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, April 29th. Medications can be disposed of at one of seven locations throughout the county, including: Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.

Dr. Leon Cattolico, MATFORCE Board Member said, “Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives. Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM at the following locations: Sedona Police Department at 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First Street; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or visit the MATFORCE website at matforce.org.

Ancient Aliens Co-star and author David Hatcher Childress visits Cottonwood

David Hatcher Childress, known as the real-life Indiana Jones to the many fans of his books, is a

captivating speaker and the author or coauthor of over 25 books. He has traveled the world several times over, seeking adventure and the answers to the mysteries of mankind’s past.

Childress has appeared on NBC (The Mysterious Origins of Man), Fox Network (Sightings and Encounters), the Discovery Channel, A&E, and the History Channel (Ancient Aliens), to comment on subjects such as the Bermuda Triangle, Atlantis, and UFOs. His latest book is called The Lost World of Cham: The Transpacific Voyages of the Champa. His books will be available for purchase from Adventures Unlimited Books.

Presented by the Cottonwood Public Library and Adventures Unlimited, Childress will be speaking and signing his books on Saturday, April 29th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. This is a free event. The Cottonwood Recreation Center is located next to the Library at 150 S 6th Street in Cottonwood.

Survivors of Suicide Support

Survivors of Suicide Support Group (SOS), a service of EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, is a support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. In Sedona the April meeting will be at 6:30PM, Tuesday, April 25 at Christ Lutheran church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona. For information call Barbara Litrell@ 928-649-0135

Yavapai College pairs wine, yoga at Southwest Wine Center

Yoga and wine enthusiasts are pairing up at the Southwest Wine Center (SWC) in Clarkdale, becoming kindred ‘spirits’ at a new monthly event called Sunset Yoga and Wine with Roxanne.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. with Roxanne Wessel, a YC Verde Valley campus yoga instructor, leading a gentle, hour-long yoga class on the SWC patio against a backdrop of leafy vineyards and Mingus Mountain majesty. The meditative exercise is followed with a glass of YC student-made wine – the participant’s choice of a local red or white.

“Talk about relaxation. This is one of the best ways to unwind after a busy day or week,” Wessel said.

Sunset Yoga and Wine evolved from a conversation between Wessel and YC Enology Program Director Michael Pierce. Both agreed to follow the lead of other wineries around the world and pair yoga with wine in a beautiful environment. They priced the participant fees attractively: $11 includes yoga and wine. Yoga only is offered for $6 per person.

The first Sunset Yoga and Wine classes in February and March drew enough participants to fuel Wessel’s optimism. Additional classes are now scheduled at 4:30 on Fridays through July –May 19, June 16 and July 21.

The Sunset Yoga and Wine classes are open to everyone 21 and older. Registration is not required.

The Southwest Wine Center, Yavapai College’s teaching winery, is located adjacent to the YC Verde Valley campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, in Clarkdale.

For more information about YC health and physical education classes, visit yc.edu/HPER. For more information about the Southwest Wine Center, or the YC viticulture and enology programs, visit viticulture.yc.edu.

Camp Verde Library hosts Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space

Camp Verde Community Library: Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a national traveling exhibition will be on display at Camp Verde Community Library from May 6, 2017 to July 28, 2017. The exhibition covers six key NASA areas: Human Exploration, Earth Science, Mars Exploration, Solar System and Beyond, Aeronautics, and Technology.

Getting people interested in science can be a challenge, but Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, makes it fun. The exhibit includes stunning imagery, hands-on activities, and multimedia experiences such as a near real-time kiosk called, Eyes on Exoplanets; an immersive experience of astronauts living onboard the International Space Station; a touch table interactive where users can build their own solar systems; two large touchable meteorite samples, a wind tunnel interactive; and many more engaging activities. Camp Verde Community Library will offer a related series of public events to bring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming to children, teens and adults.

“We are pleased that Camp Verde Community Library was selected to be one of eight sites nationwide to host the Discover NASA exhibit,” said Library Directory, Kathy Hellman. “People of all ages and backgrounds will find that the exhibition explores space science in a way that is understandable, captivating and relevant.”

The exhibition featuring interactive displays and hands-on activities will be accompanied by a series of programs and events, including Friday afternoon S.T.E.A.M. Time, Space Camp @the Library, presentations from Ken Zoll, Executive Director of Verde Valley Archaeology Center, night sky viewing and daytime solar viewing with Astronomers of the Verde Valley, programs from the Lowell Observatory outreach team, presentations from CVHS Astronomy teacher Matt Malloy, and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.