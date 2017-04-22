Coaches’ Corner: New Breed helps Camp Verde wrestlers thrive

New Breed is not just an excellent program designed to enhance speed, power, flexibility and agility. It also helps our youth to develop a positive competitive mindset which allows them to excel at the highest level of athletic competition. I have personally seen how New Breed has applied these tools of success, to transform lives into both a confident and productive force.

Brice Gorda and Jared Gorda, are a tremendous example for all young people —set your goals high, work hard and do everything possible to achieve those aspirations. One can have success without working hard, but one cannot reach their full potential unless they find the desire and dedication needed to become a hard worker. This truly describes both of these boys. Although this is their first year, they have overcome the lack of experience with a hard work ethic. They have shown steady improvement each and every week. They also have great balance, core strength and quickness. They make us very proud.

Some of the best matches of the day had to be the Mingjarez brothers. Both were paired against someone of equal height, weight and knowledge. It looked like two snakes intertwined and wrapped around each other struggling to gain the advantage. There was no rhyme or reason to any of their moves just two boys going at it. The score was going back and forth causing everyone to start cheering for their team mate. It looked like an old western brawl with both guys at the end, lying on the mat exhausted from battle. Both Brothers ended up taking 1st place and earns them this weeks most improved.



Keene Todacheene’s coachability and work ethic have made him a very good wrestler. Constant improvement and dedication will help him achieve his dream of a state championship this coming year. This young man makes many sacrifices to achieve his goals and I am extremely proud of him. For his tournament efforts, Todacheene was named the outstanding wrestler in the light weight division.

In the little kids division Brendon Zepeda, Josiah Chavez and Cole Wrigley prove to be up-coming stars. Winning all of their matches they have become a conquerors against those who far exceed them in experience. This could only have happened because they are a champion at heart to begin with. They have aggressively studied their strengths and weaknesses and making all the necessary adjustments to succeed. They represented their town and family with honor and dignity. We are very excited to have such outstanding individuals in our room.

Alan Abril has already impressed many of us. Personally, I am very impressed with the scrambling abilities of Alan. He just has that innate ability to create opportunities for himself that cannot be taught. Although he was put on his back several times, he had no intentions of selling the farm and giving up the pin. With a gutsy second effort he would arch through and reverse the hold, giving him the advantage point. The intestinal fortitude that Alan showed in battling back seemed to fire up the rest of the Camp Verde Cowboys.



Conrad Brady also put forth a great showing having placed first at this tourney ranks him high at the possibility of being the 6th potential Freshman state champion at Camp Verde. This young man has been blessed with some great natural athletic abilities. Currently an eighth grader and competing against High School competition which are bigger and stronger than himself, we finally got to see him pushed to his absolute limit, needing to go for great shots to win every point. Conrad is so strong, a true savage beast and a force to be reckoned with. His “Brawler” style makes many run for the hills. We were proud of the way he fought, and how he was able to bounce back from adversity. It speaks to his character, and it is a positive sign for things to come in the future.

It’s been said that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. However, In front of a bewildered crowd at Tim’s Toyota in February Korben Uhler began his journey towards becoming one of Camp Verde’s school’s best - with not so much a single step as a gigantic leap. In a coliseum full of the States superstars, the Freshman 126 pounder from Camp Verde stole the show. He is the fifth Camp Verde School wrestling member to take first place at this event (State Championships). He continues to dominate at Weekend Wars as preparation for the next season. He is truly a master of his craft- he knows how to score on the edge, is smart enough to know to attack in the “transitions”. He is very explosive, and his shots are as pinpointed as a laser. When speaking to other coaches he is considered pound for pound, one of the best in the state.

Ismael Ruiz, Bryan Caballero and Kole McReynolds earn wrestlers of the month, for their performances in the middle school division weight classes throughout April. This award is being presented because these boys have exhibited brotherhood, character, loyalty, sportsmanship and attitude. Even when they are injured or not feeling well, they come in and help their team mates. Especially in this day and age, these attributes should be commended. We are a proud organization that strives for excellence and is always recruiting young ambitious athletes from the Camp Verde area that might enjoy experiencing quality competition and the spirit of sportsmanship. We strive to develop winning attitudes in our wrestlers which fosters the environment where champions are born.

I am more indebted to the people who support us, who took a chance on us. Because of them, many of our kids have achieved new dreams, found new friends and new opportunities. Many thanks to Dennis Sterrett, Loretta M. Curran, Eric Jorgensen, Tracy Tudor, Rudy Galaviz from Flag Tee Factory t shirt, Gabriel Chagolla, Jack Young, Dan Harkins of Harkins Theatres, Jonora Mejia of Verde Valley Ambulance CO, John McReynolds of Babes Roundup, Greg Elmer Bashas’ food store, Camp Verde Bugle, Camp Verde School District, Kim Andrews from Bashas’, Bill Geyer of BG Automotive, Salt River Materials Group (Phoenix Cement), Rosie Bux of El Dorado Residential Care Home, Jeremy J. Uhler and Denae A. Uhler, The Bassous Family from Tierra Verde Builders, Dr. Kirk Westervelt, Susan Simbric of Fort Verde Management, Bueler Funeral Homes, Anthony Pugliano the owner of the Sedona Chevron Station, Louis and Irene Rezzonico of Camp Verde feed Store, Walmart, Aaron Hancock of Arizona-wrestling.com, Kelley Gahard of The Old Town Mission, Rose Smith of Bob’s Tree and Landscaping, and most importantly the Lord Jesus Christ.

Weekend Wars results Saturday 04-15-2017

Rhett Uhler – 2nd place 1st grade 50 pounds

Racer Uhler – 3rd place – 4th grade 65 pounds

Conrad Brady – 1st place – 8th grade – 165 pounds

Korben Uhler – 1st place – 9th grade – 135 pounds

Hayden Uhler – 1st place – 12th grade – 150 pounds

Teagan Pomeroy – 4th place – 4th grade 95 pounds

Daniel White – 3rd place – 11th grade – 140 pounds

Benji Perez – 3rd place – 9th grade – 120 pounds

Steven Bahe – 3rd place – 7th grade – 90 pounds

Josiah Chavez - 3rd place – kindergarten – 40 pounds

Kole McReynolds – 2nd place – 7th grade – 105 pounds

Tristan Black – 3rd place – 6th grade – 80 pounds

Adrian Sanchez – 2nd place – 8th grade – 120 pounds

Brody Townsend – 2nd place – 6th grade – 70 pounds

Ismael Ruiz – 1st place - 8th grade – 95 pounds

Jared Gorda – 1st place – 8th grade – 125 pounds

Bryan Caballero – 1st place – 8th grade – 110 pounds

Keene Todacheene – 1st place – 9th grade – 106 pounds

Angel Minjarez – 1st place - 6th grade – 127 pounds

Juan Minjarez – 1st place – 7th grade – 138 pounds

Allan Abril – 1st place – 7th grade – 150 pounds

Adrienne Zepeda - 1st place – 3rd grade - 90 pounds - Girls division

Jordan Zepeda - 3rd place -2nd grade – 68 pounds

Julian Zepeda – 2nd place – 2nd grade -50 pounds

Brendon Zepeda 1st place – 2nd grade – 55 pounds

Ethan Zepeda – 2nd place – 6th grade – 78 pounds

Joey Zepeda – 2nd place – 8th grade – 154 pounds

Rowan Wolfe – 1st place – 6th grade – Girls Division

Caiden Wolfe - 1st place – 5th grade – 85 pounds

Brice Gorda – 1st place – 6th grade – 98 pounds

Cole Wrigley – 1st place – 2nd grade – 60 pounds

Alexia Wrigley – 1st place – 5th grade – Girls Division

Marlie Snider – 1st place – 2nd grade – Girls division

Hunter Green – 4th Place – 3rd grade – 65 pounds