Court Docket April 23, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Roland K. Derosier, 35, Florida, Aggravated Assault, Bond $2,000.
Malachi Torivio Cardona, 21, Camp Verde, Possess Marijuana for Sale, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated DV (2 counts), Bond $750.
Justin Craig Gilmore, 25, Cottonwood. Aggravated DV, Assault DV, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 counts), Bond $2,500.
Holly Sapphira Kerns, 44, Chino Valley, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Damage, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Released to Pretrial Services.
Carlos Castrejon, 37, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released to Pretrial Services.
Bryan Alan Dickison, 33, Rimrock, Child Abuse DV, Aggravated Assault DV, Disorderly Conduct DV, Bond $750.
Bruno Manuel Fierro, 22. Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting, Bond $2,500.
Michael James Kling, 227, Clarkdale, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Aggravated Assault, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Shoplifting, Bond $2,500.
Stephen William Teele, 33, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Bond $7,500.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Oscar Perez Guevara, 25, Mesa, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $ 380.
Jessica Yazzie, 28, Clarkdale, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $380.
Peter Brainerd, 47, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Fine $500.
Taryn Kukulani Rosare, 39, Phoenix, Driving While License Suspended, Fine $587, 8 hours Community Service.
Michael Angelo Linker, 18, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $500.
Orville Robert Lewis Jr, 48, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400.
Scott Thomas Caldwell, 22, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended-2 counts, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $800.
Colby D. Carter, 20, Cornville, Criminal Speeding, Fine $580.
Chad Lee Mooney, 28, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content > .08, <.15, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,688.
David Ross Hennerman, 34, Cottonwood, Open Container, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $100.
Francisco Damon Valles, 40, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Drug Screening/Treatment, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Catherine Elaine Porter, 37, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
Joseph Aaron Parsons, 21, Showlow, Failure to Comply, Bond $541.45
Patricia R. Nelsen-Rains, Sedona, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
Eve Yadira Medina, 30, Clarkdale, Failure to Comply, Bond $880.65
Jane Maria Morrison, 49, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $728.28
Aaron James Deal, 20, Cottonwood, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.
Adrian Morales, 47, El Paso, TX, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.
Mirna Duarte, 42, Phoenix, Failure to Appear, Bond $500.
Justin D. Harju, 32, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
Tilton Thomas Keams Gishi, 24, Indian Wells, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
John Christopher Raineri, 22, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
Brandon Lee McCullough, 19, Clarkdale, Failure to Comply, Bond $1237.73
Jordan Wesley Bryant, 23, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
Tammy L. Shultz, 40, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.
Charles David Fillmore, 62, Rimrock, Possess/Use Weapon in Drug Offense, Carry Concealed Weapon Without Permit, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $25,000.
