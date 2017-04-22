Fire safety group comes to Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – USDA Forest Service, Verde Valley Fire Chief’s Association, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department present Life and Fire Safety (LAFS).

The LAFS group brings education and awareness about fire safety and crime prevention.

All are welcome.

The free event is scheduled for May 1 at 6 p.m. in the Mingus Union High School Auditorium, located1801 E. Fir St., in Cottonwood.

Special guest stars include Sparky the Fire Dog, Smokey Bear, and Deputy Do Right.