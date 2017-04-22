Keynote speaker to appear at Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

The Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival, held at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, April 27 – 30, will be hosting a Keynote Dessert Reception Friday, April 28 at 6:30 - 9pm at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th Street. Cost for this special event is just $25. You can register for this event at http://www.birdyverde.org/ We are excited to bring Noah Strycker to the Verde River Valley for this special occasion. Join us for an evening of entertainment, delicious desserts and the opportunity to learn about the world of birding.

Noah’s talk is titled “Bird World: Insights for Humans from the World of Birds”. Noah is a 30-year-old writer, photographer, and bird man based near Eugene, Oregon. In 2015, during a quest spanning 41 countries and all seven continents, he set a world record by seeing 6,042 species of birds (more than half the birds on Earth) in one calendar year. He has written two well-received books: The Thing with Feathers (2014), about the relationships between bird and human behavior, and Among Penguins (2011), describing a summer in an Antarctic field camp. Noah is Associate Editor of Birding magazine and regularly writes for Audubon and other publications. He is a popular commentator on birds, having given hundreds of presentations. He was named the American Birding Association’s “Young Birder of the Year” in 2004.

Birds aren’t people, but just how different are they from us? They have the same basic requirements we do: food, shelter, reproduction. And they can do some amazing things! Approaching bird behavior from new and surprising angles, Noah explores the astonishing homing abilities of pigeons, extraordinary memories of nutcrackers, self-image in magpies, life-long loves of albatrosses, particle physics of starling flocks, and other mysteries---revealing why birds do what they do, and how we can relate. With humor and wit, and drawing deep from cutting-edge science and anecdotes from the field, Noah’s presentation will leave you with renewed inspiration about our close connections with birds. Find out all about the Festival at http://www.birdyverde.org/ or contact us at birdyverde@gmail.com.