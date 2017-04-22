Red Earth Theatre presents ‘Round and Round the Garden’

Spring is here, with a bright, funny production blooming on stage when Red Earth Theatre and Sedona Arts Center bring Round and Round the Garden by renowned English playwright Alan Ayckbourn to the Sedona Arts Center. Opening Friday, April 28 and playing through Saturday, May 6, this is the tenth full-length production from Red Earth Theatre and the fourth with Sedona Arts Center.

Written by the master of British comedy and social commentary, and Winner of 2009 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, this is the third in the ‘Norman Conquests’ trilogy, which includes Table Manners and Living Together. Taking place over one hectic weekend we meet Norman, his wife Ruth, her brother Reg and his wife Sarah, Ruth’s sister Annie, and Tom, a vet and Annie’s next-door-neighbor. The trouble begins when Annie has second thoughts about spending the weekend with her brother-in-law and the dysfunctional family tries to come to terms with itself.

Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is an Olivier and Tony Award winning playwright who has written 81 plays - as of 2017 - many of which have been produced in London’s West End as well as around the world. As an acclaimed director, he has worked extensively in the West End and has also run his own company at the National Theatre. Between 1972 and 2009, he was the Artistic Director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, where the majority of his work has been premiered. In recent years, he has been inducted into American Theatre’s Hall of Fame, received the 2010 Critics’ Circle Award for Services to the Arts and became the first British playwright to receive both Olivier and Tony Special Lifetime Achievement Awards. He was knighted in 1997 for “services to theatre.”

This Sedona production is directed by Kate Hawkes and features Red Earth favorites Terra Shelman, Ashlee Threlkeld, Larry Cohen and Dave Belkiewitz, with first time Red Earth Theatre main stage performances from Cat Ransom and Dylan Marshall. Costumes have been coordinated by Katie Fowler, with set painting by Tonya Janzen, set design by Kate Hawkes, and Kevin MacDormott filling the roles of Stage Manager and Technical Director.

Families, whether from across the sea or next door, American or English, have their secrets, wishes and fears, and their foibles. This Red Earth production has not been produced with fake English accents, as Director Hawkes believes that this story of relationships and suppressed desire tempered by good manners stands on its own, even 44 years after its premier.

Celebrate the coming of Spring, that time of madness and passionate display, by spending an energizing evening with a family who is testing the limits of love, upturning conventions and careening from the wildly comic to the poignant. You are sure to see some of your family there (if not actually yourself) as you wander round and round the garden with Norman and the rest at Sedona Arts Center opening Friday the 28th at 7.30 p.m.

If You Go ...

What: Round and Round the Garden by Alan Ayckbourn

When: Opening Friday the 28th at 7:30 p.m. – with performances continuing Saturday the 29th (7:30 p.m.), Sunday the 30th (2 p.m.) and May, Thursday the 4th, Friday the 5th and Saturday the 6th at 7.30 p.m.

Where: Sedona Arts Center

Tickets: $15 in advance at: Sedona Arts Center, Bashas, Red Earth Theatre (at the Hub); Mt Hope Foods (Cottonwood), and Weber’s IGA in VOC and online www.showtix4u.com or call 1-866-967-8167. $18 at the door. Group rate: $12 each for 6+ paid in advance, only from Red Earth Theatre.

For more information: visit www.redearththeatre.org or call 928-399-0997 or email info@redearththeatre.org.