Fire officials extinguish brush fire near Dead Horse Ranch State Park

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department extinguished a brush fire near Dead Horse Ranch State Park Sunday afternoon.

The Department responded to the call around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire personnel found active fire in grass, brush, and trees located in the Verde River Corridor west of North 10th Street, according to a news release from CFMD.

“The fire was controlled by firefighters shortly after their arrival, however complete fire extinguishment took about two hours due to the amount of downed trees involved in the fire,” said Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall in the release.



The fire was contained to a 50’ by 50’ (2,500 square foot) area, according to CFMD. Assistance was provided by U.S. Forest Service firefighters.



While the fire is still under investigation, initial investigation indicates the fire was human caused and was possibly an abandoned cooking fire, stated the release.

“The windy conditions we are experiencing are rapidly increasing fire danger in our local vegetation including grasses, brush and trees. The public is encouraged to use extreme caution when utilizing fire or spark producing tools and appliances,” said Kuykendall.

