The Indie Bestseller List: April 26, 2017

Originally Published: April 24, 2017 3:54 p.m.
American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  3. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck

  6. The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See

  7. The Black Book, James Patterson

  8. Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles

  9. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid

  10. Earthly Remains, Donna Leon

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott

  3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  4. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  5. Old School, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein

  6. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  7. The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel

  8. South and West, Joan Didion

  9. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  10. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  3. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  7. Sweetbitter, Stephanie Danler

  8. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  9. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  10. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  2. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  3. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  6. Originals, Adam Grant

  7. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  8. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  9. How Google Works, Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg

  10. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

MASS MARKET

  1. 1984, George Orwell

  2. End of Watch, Stephen King

  3. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  4. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  5. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  6. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  7. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  8. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

  9. Tom Clancy Duty and Honor, Grant Blackwood

  10. Private Paris, James Patterson, Mark Sullivan

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  2. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  3. The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin

  4. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  5. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

  6. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Jack and the Geniuses: At the Bottom of the World, Bill Nye, Gregory Mone

  10. Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson

YOUNG ADULT

  1. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  2. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly

  5. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth

  6. Strange the Dreamer, Laini Taylor

  7. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  8. Caraval, Stephanie Garber

  9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  10. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. The Easter Egg, Jan Brett

  2. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt

  3. The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, Drew Daywalt, Adam Rex (Illus.)

  4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)

  5. Mighty, Mighty Construction Site, Sherri Duskey Rinker, Tom Lichtenheld (Illus.)

  6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Colors, Eric Carle

  7. Fancy Nancy and the Missing Easter Bunny, Jane O’Connor, Robin Preiss Glasser (Illus.)

  8. Olivia the Spy, Ian Falconer

  9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle

  10. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)