The Indie Bestseller List: April 26, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
The Women in the Castle, Jessica Shattuck
The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Lisa See
The Black Book, James Patterson
Mississippi Blood, Greg Iles
Exit West, Mohsin Hamid
Earthly Remains, Donna Leon
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Old School, Bill O’Reilly, Bruce Feirstein
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel
South and West, Joan Didion
When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi
Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
Sweetbitter, Stephanie Danler
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
White Trash, Nancy Isenberg
Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
Originals, Adam Grant
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson
How Google Works, Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg
We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
MASS MARKET
1984, George Orwell
End of Watch, Stephen King
Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham
The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins
A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron
The Last Mile, David Baldacci
Tom Clancy Duty and Honor, Grant Blackwood
Private Paris, James Patterson, Mark Sullivan
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
Jack and the Geniuses: At the Bottom of the World, Bill Nye, Gregory Mone
Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson
YOUNG ADULT
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly
Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth
Strange the Dreamer, Laini Taylor
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
Caraval, Stephanie Garber
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
The Easter Egg, Jan Brett
Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, Drew Daywalt, Adam Rex (Illus.)
Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
Mighty, Mighty Construction Site, Sherri Duskey Rinker, Tom Lichtenheld (Illus.)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Colors, Eric Carle
Fancy Nancy and the Missing Easter Bunny, Jane O’Connor, Robin Preiss Glasser (Illus.)
Olivia the Spy, Ian Falconer
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.)