New Movies: April 26, 2017

The Circle

STX Entertainment

Director: James Ponsoldt

Writers: James Ponsoldt, Dave Eggers

Producers: Tom Hanks, James Ponsoldt, et. al.

Cast: Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan, Glenne Headly, Ellen Wong, Elvy Yost, Patton Oswalt, Poorna Jagannathan, et. al.

A woman lands a dream job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, only to uncover a nefarious agenda that will affect the lives of her friends, family and that of humanity.

When Mae is hired to work for the world’s largest and most powerful tech and social media company, she sees it as an opportunity of a lifetime.

As she rises through the ranks, she is encouraged by the company’s founder, Eamon Bailey, to engage in a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and ultimately her personal freedom.

Her participation in the experiment, and every decision she makes begin to affect the lives and future of her friends, family and that of humanity.

Sleight

High Top Releasing

Director: J.D. Dillard

Writers: J.D. Dillard, Alex Theurer

Producers: Sean Tabibian, Alex Theurer, et al.

Cast: Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Storm Reid, Lyndsi LaRose, et. al.

A young street magician is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads.

When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her.

Rated R for language throughout, drug content and some violence.

One Week and a Day

Oscilloscope

Director: Asaph Polonsky

Writer: Asaph Polonsky

Producers: Naomi Levari, Boaz Veksler, Saar Yogev, et al.

Cast: Sharon Alexander, Shai Avivi, Evgenia Dodina, Uri Gavriel, Carmit Mesilati Kaplan, Tomer Kapon, Alona Shauloff, et. al.

When Eyal finishes the week of mourning for his late son, his wife urges him to return to their routine but instead he gets high with a young neighbor and sets out to discover that there are still things in his life worth living for.

Buster’s Mal Heart

Well Go USA Entertainment

Director: Sarah Adina Smith

Writer: Sarah Adina Smith

Producers: Jonako Donley, Travis Stevens, Erik Olson, et al.

Cast: Rami Malek, DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Lin Shaye, Toby Huss, Mark Kelly, Teresa Yenque, Bruce Bundy, Jared Larson, Sandra Ellis Lafferty Nicholas Pryor, Kate Berlant, Kimberly Arland, et. al.

The film follows a mountain man on the run from authorities who survives the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes.

He’s haunted by a recurring dream of being lost at sea only to discover that the dream is real.

He is one man in two bodies.