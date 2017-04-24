New Music: April 26, 2017

John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies

Republic

Heartland rocker John Mellencamp will release his 23rd full-length album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies. Sad Clowns & Hillbillies returns Mellencamp to the musical eclecticism that is, itself, a reflection of his wide-ranging musings on life.

John Mellencamp is an authentic voice of American music and master storyteller with a commitment to creating traditional rock & roll, bittersweet songs of happiness and melancholia, and fervent political dissent.

Tracks include: Mobile Blue, Battle Of Angels, Grandview, Indigo Sunset, What Kind Of Man Am I, All Night Talk Radio, Sugar Hill Mountain, You Are Blind, Damascus Road, Early Bird Cafe, Sad Clowns, My Soul’s Got Wings.

Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat

American Laundromat Records

Juliana is back with 14 brand new songs, including the instant-classic “Wonder Why.”

“All of these songs just started pouring out of me. And I felt an urgency to record them, to get them down, and get them out there.” She booked some time at Q Division studios in Somerville, Massachusetts near her home in Cambridge and went in with a drummer (Pete Caldes), an engineer (Pat DiCenso) and fourteen brand-new songs. Hatfield produced and played every instrument other than drums—bass, keyboards, guitars, vocals. From start to finish—recording through mixing—the whole thing took a total of just twelve and a half days to complete.

Tracks include: I Wanna Be Your Disease, When You’re A Star, Short-Fingered Man, Sunny Somewhere, Heartless, Rhinoceros, Impossible Song.

The Cranberries – Something Else

BMG Rights Management

The Cranberries have an utterly distinctive sound, not least due to the instantly recognisable vocal of Dolores, which on this album is brought to the forefront due to its unplugged nature.

As such, Something Else offers a fantastic opportunity for a reintroduction to the band, with some of their most familiar tracks being present on this selection of songs.

Something Else features three brand-new songs.

Every old song on it was also re-recorded in 2016 acoustically and with string accompaniment (provided by the Irish Chamber Orchestra). Rather, Something Else is a veteran band’s attempt to celebrate their own canon by reimagining and extending it.

Tracks include: Linger, The Glory, Dreams, When You’re Gone, Zombie, Ridiculous Thoughts, Rupture, Ode to My Family, Free to Decide, You & Me.

Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child

Sony Legacy

‘God’s Problem Child’ is Willie s first album to debut all-new songs since 2014. The album’s title track includes vocals by both writers and the legendary Leon Russell (on what may be Russell’s very last recording). Closing the album is “He Won’t Ever Be Gone,” a song written by Gary Nicholson that pays tribute to Willie’s outlaw country comrade, Merle Haggard.

The release will also include a song written by Cannon’s mother. It also includes “He Won’t Ever Be Gone”, a tribute to Merle Haggard written by Gary Nicholson. Seven tracks on the album are written by Nelson and Cannon. Besides of traditional music retailers, the release was also made available for pre-order on the website PledgeMusic along with promotional merchandise.

Tracks include: Little House on the Hill, Old Timer, True Love, Delete and Fast Forward, A Woman’s Love, Your Memory Has a Mind of Its Own.