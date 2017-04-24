In preparation for his 2017 annual one man show at James Ratliff Gallery, David K. John explains, “I’m working away; been busy with other shows but now I’m concentrating on my show in Sedona, and I’ll be concentrating on Female Deities or Yeis. Not too many Navajo artists paint these images. It’s just to remember my Mom who passed recently and this is a way to honor her and all females. There are lots of stories that involve females in the creation of our Dine’ people so I’ll be researching these stories and make them my own interpretations on canvas. My main concentration will be around Beauty Way ceremonies which are only done during the Spring around the same time as my show so everything will come together at that time. Everything will be fresh and new ideas.”

It all began with the teachings of his Great Grandfather who was a Navajo medicine man and raised him. Under his tutelage, David K. John learned respect for Nature and the ways of his people. So following the death of this Grandfather, David began his formal education by attending the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM, Brigham Young University in Provo, UT and then graduating from Southern Utah University in 1991.

Following his graduation, John returned to his home in Keams Canyon, and what he had learned at his Grandfather’s knee came flooding back to his mind. Ever the teacher of Navajo spiritual beliefs, David’s paintings incorporate and reflect the importance of his Grandfather’s teachings and his own artistic and spiritual growth. And although he imparts spiritual truths through Navajo symbolism, John uses these symbols to inspire his own expression. Comments John, “My paintings are my own vision. And because so much is being lost with the passing of the older generations, I believe it is the role of the artist to communicate and teach the next generation. I try to do this through my paintings.”

Enjoyed by a great many people worldwide, John’s award winning artwork is also part of the collection at the Heard Museum, Phoenix; the Navajo Tribal Museum, Window Rock; the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe; the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis; and the Red Cloud Museum, Pine Ridge, S.D.

One special accomplishment by David was being chosen as the 1990 United States Census Poster artist whose painting was used as the image for the 1990 Census poster. This poster was awarded the Pulitzer Award for Marketing.

James Ratliff Gallery will be showing the work of this fine artist. The collaboration between John and Ratliff began over 20 years ago. The public is invited to meet David K. John and view his new works beginning with an opening public reception on Friday, May 5 held from 5 to 8 p.m. at James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona, 671 State Route 179, in Sedona. John will give a short talk at 6 p.m. The show will continue through May 19.

For more information please contact 928-282-1404.