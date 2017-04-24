Sheriff’s Office seeks VOC robbery suspect

VILLAGE OF OAK CREED – Around 5 a.m. Saturday, the Circle K in the Village of Oak Creek was robbed, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The store is located in the 6000 block of Highway 179.

The clerk told deputies a male came into the store and walked directly to the counter, said YCSO.

“He was described as a white male approximately 6’0 in height, weighing approximately 170 pounds and wearing a blue long sleeve hoodie, faded (stonewashed) blue jeans, sunglasses, and white tennis shoes that looked almost new. The suspect had the hood of his hoodie pulled up, so there was no hair color or facial description available. The clerk said the suspect appeared right handed,” stated the release.

YCSO said the suspect told the clerk to give him money from the register or he was going to shoot.

The suspect had his hands in his pockets and was moving them in such a motion that made the clerk believe he was trying to show he had a gun or make the clerk think he had a gun, stated the release.

No gun was seen by the clerk.

The clerk complied with the demand and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, said YCSO.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Businesses in the vicinity were also provided suspect description details, according to the release.

A hand drawing by the store employee was submitted to authorities.

“Security video may be available at a later time. Deputies are working leads but still seeking any information from the public,” stated the release.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or report the information anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. If you see the suspect, call 911.