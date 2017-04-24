Sing Out!: New voices sought for Red RockAppella

The women in the Red RockAppella chapter of Sweet Adelines love to sing! And they’re looking for others who do, too!



Red RockAppella invites any woman in the Village of Oak Creek of average singing ability, with or without professional vocal training, to come to a special Guest Night on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m., at our rehearsal site, Sedona Winds Assisted Living Center Activities Room, 475 Jacks Canyon Blvd.



If you like to sing in the shower or in your car or along with your iPod, you’re invited to visit Red RockAppella on this special night and sing with us!



Good music, camaraderie, fun, and sharing our songs with appreciative audiences throughout the community are just part of what Red RockAppella is. Guest Night is that opportunity to see – and hear! – what we’re all about.

Red RockAppella is an a cappella chorus that sings four-part harmony in Barbershop style. Our repertoire includes traditional, contemporary, and holiday music in different styles and arrangements.

At Guest Night on May 22, the chorus will demonstrate how a cappella harmony works and sounds. Guests will meet the chorus, participate in a few vocal exercises, and learn a short, familiar song.

“Bring a friend with you,” director Sandy Wingate suggests, “and be part of the fun! Anyone who loves music and singing will experience first-hand how beautifully we can all sing together!”

Light refreshments will be served.

Red RockAppella rehearses every Monday evening from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sedona Winds Assisted Living Community Center, 475 Jacks Canyon Blvd. in VOC. For more information, call Jan at (928) 284-9978 or visit the chorus’s website at www.redrockappella.org.