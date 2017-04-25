‘Lifetime Gold’ Donation

Faye Johnson surprised Verde Historical Society members on April 12 with a donation to the Clemenceau Heritage Museum; a gift that helps support its continued service to the community. Accompanied by her son, Dennis, Johnson provided her check to Society President, Barbara Evans. Johnson described her family’s long-time interest in the museum, especially by her late husband, Don. Faye and Don Johnson joined the Verde Historical Society in 1989 when the association was still green, but teeming with energy and determination to create a new museum for the Verde Valley. Several bake sales, rock-a-thons, and barbecues later, the society had the wherewithal to establish a museum that highlights the history and culture of the area. The Clemenceau Heritage Museum opened in 1991 with the support of the Johnsons and other dedicated society members. Johnson’s donation was given in memory of Don and also bestows to her and her son the status of “Lifetime Gold” membership in the Verde Historical Society