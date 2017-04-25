Obituary: Grady Lowell Tate

Grady Lowell Tate, 73, of Camp Verde, Arizona, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 21, 2017. Grady was born on May 4, 1943 in Denver, Colorado to Stanley and Esther Tate.



He grew up near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camdenton, Missouri. A longtime resident of the Verde Valley, Grady was a member of Verde Valley Church of Christ and owner of Valley Painting Company.

Grady is preceded in death by his parents and baby brother, Keith Phillip. He is survived by his wife, Betty; a son, Damian Tate and his wife, Charlene of Phoenix; step-children Troy and Sherry Thompson of Phoenix, Richard Thompson and his wife Corrina of Camp Verde. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lee Mittenfelner of Kansas City, Missouri, and his brother, Marshall Tate and his wife, Diane of Huffman, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Verde Valley Church of Christ, 2001 N. Arena Del Loma, Camp Verde, on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.