Obituary: Rachelle Kraft

Rachelle (Anaya) Kraft has passed with peace and grace on April 18th, with her family at her side.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Ronald in 2005. She is survived by her mother, Lupe Anaya, her siblings Johnny (Fran), Frank (Lydia), Albert (Bobbie), Terry (Gilbert), Barb (Jerry), her daughters Valerie, of Flagstaff and Yvette of Goodyear, and Eric of Oceanside, CA, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Rachelle was born in Flagstaff Arizona on August 12th, 1945. She received her diploma from Flagstaff High School in 1964.

After marrying, she threw herself into raising her children. She and Ronald retired in Camp Verde Arizona. In addition to her incredible devotion to God, she became an artisan of many medias creating many works of beauty.

She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin whose greatest passion was always her family and helping others.

Services for Rachelle will be:

April 29 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel

224 S. Kendrick St.

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Rosary @ 10:00a.m.

Mass @ 11 a.m.

Internment @ 12:00p at Calvary Cemetery.

201 N. University Ave.

Flagstaff AZ

Information provided by survivors.