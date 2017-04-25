Reduce, Reuse, Recycle at Earth Day Arts Fest

Saturday at Camp Verde’s Rezzonico Park, folks learned about reducing, reusing and recycling at the Town of Camp Verde’s first Earth Day Arts Fest. Events included a tree planting ceremony, live music, poetry and other spoken word performances, a kayak clinic, magic, cartooning demonstrations and a recycled materials fashion show.
