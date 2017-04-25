Supervisors have 4 days to talk county budget

In the first of four days of Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget talks, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors looked at five departments and its own budget, heard from department directors and gave direction to the county administrator.

The State Legislature continues its budget deliberations, and some items will affect the county, said Phil Bourdon, county administrator. The state shared sales tax appears to be right on track; however, the county sales tax is down slightly, he told board members. The coming months will provide more information to consider.

The Board itself has an Operations and a General Services budget. Both have come in less than last year’s budget, mostly because of using a different provider for court-ordered evaluation services.

Board members also heard from agencies and organizations to whom they contribute funds. On Monday, April 24, Yavapai Family Advocacy ($18,686), Community Counts ($22,000), and MATForce ($20,000) indicated they are not requesting an increase.

However, Jeff Schalau, county extension director, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, told supervisors that a mandated salary increase by the state, and a 2-percent salary increase by the University of Arizona, in addition to a reclassification of two staff members, reflect a 10.8 percent budget increase.

The Camp Verde office is now open five days a week, requiring the staff member to go from a .75 full-time employee (FTE) to a 1.0 FTE. Operations and vehicle use costs both decreased, however.

The University of Arizona contributes just more than $1 million (including volunteer and in-kind services); Yavapai County’s share of the budget is $162,160.

County Administrator Phil Bourdon said a 10-year lease with the City of Prescott for the Extension offices at the Rodeo Grounds is coming to an end. He left the lease amount of $36,000 per year in the budget, as talks with the city may result in a year-to-year lease agreement for that space.

“There’s no indication they are asking us to move,” Bourdon said.

Two requests for staff

Two departments at Monday’s meeting requested an additional staff member and got a positive response from supervisors. Finance wants a full-time accountant to review the annual report for the Auditor General’s Office and prepare future annual reports ($64,424), said Finance Director Dan Rusing.

Other than the accountant request, Rusing is not asking for any budget increase. He did notify the supervisors of a potential need for new time and attendance software in FY2019 that could cost $335,000.

The Board of Supervisors requested a grant writer to support all departments, working under the Finance Department. Supervisor Jack Smith said the City of Payson’s grant writer pulled in more than $600,000 in grant revenue this past year, for example.

Some departments have their own grant writers, such as Health Services and County Schools, Supervisor Craig Brown said, adding that he opposed hiring another one. Supervisor Randy Garrison said, although he sees both sides of the issue, he supports having the position, which can act as a “conductor” and offer other perspectives for each department.

Several grants may be going away under the current administration, Chair Tom Thurman said, listing the Forest Fee Title II money and Community Development Block Grants.

20 percent turnover

Director of Human Resources Wendy Ross reports a 20.8 percent turnover rate for 2015, an increase of 1 percent from the year prior. Some left involuntarily (69), and others left voluntarily (284), of which 47 retired.

Ross did not ask for a budget increase at this time. A compensation study is underway, but won’t be completed by June 30.

GIS and Google Imagery

Kevin Blake, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) director, said he plans to eliminate the current software and acquire Google Imagery ($35,431) for use by all departments. Prescott and Prescott Valley are interested in the system and will contribute a share of the costs. Chino Valley and Dewey-Humboldt also have expressed an interest.

MIS software updates

Michael Holmes, director of Management Information Systems, said his department gets “every value out of the equipment we can.” As the demand on equipment increases, they sell older machines to places like schools.

He talked about utilizing classes offered through Microsoft and CISCO telephone services that benefit staff. He would like to install additional firewalls and encrypt all computers on the county network. He also is looking at printing and copier expenses, and electronic fax capabilities for the Health Department.

A request for a new program manager elicited discussion of splitting the position with Finance, but department directors and supervisors nixed that idea.

Budget discussions continued Tuesday with the Treasurer, Assessor, Elections, Community Health, Public Defender and Fiduciary departments. Wednesday’s schedule includes Road, HURF, Flood Control, Development Services, Library, Facilities, and Fleet Management departments.

Thursday winds up budget talk with Medical Examiner, the Courts, Probation, County Attorney, Sheriff and Jail District. Discussion usually ends by noon each day.