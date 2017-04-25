Testing, dancing, tree hugging at Camp Verde schools

The overall enrollment of Camp Verde Unified School District is 1593 as compared to 1593 one year ago.



Current enrollment vs. same time last year: elementary school, 704 versus 721; middle school 380 versus 343; high school 480 versus 436; accommodations school 30 versus 25; and South Verde High School 31 versus 68.

Our students were hard at work this week with state testing. AzMerit state testing continues through May 4. Attendance is very important.

National Honor Society Induction will be Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Our CVMS and CVHS spring choral concert will be May 2 at 7 p.m.

There will be potential baseball state playoff games starting on April 29.

Growing bread

With longer length classes this week it was a perfect opportunity for a lesson on yeast breads in our culinary classes. Valeria Cruz and Raymundo Rodriguez proudly display their freshly baked rolls.

Biology 1 students studied cell division and cancer, and have now moved on to DNA.

More testing

Camp Verde Middle School finished up their AZMerit testing this week. Students gave it their best in reading, writing, and arithmetic. Thursday, students were able to go to a dance or have free time in the gym.

After testing, Mrs. Koeppe’s eighth grade science students made movable gyro-rings.

Title I math students reviewed a number of topics this past week. The seventh graders practiced determining volume and surface areas of various solids.

The sixth graders reviewed the classifications of quadrilaterals, polygons, solid figures and calculating area and perimeter of circles.

And the eighth graders reviewed determining probability using tree diagrams, the counting principle, and the probability formula. Eighth grade Math finished up projects on Hidden Figures. Each student created a poster and wrote a reflection on their chosen theme.

Then they completed the Mission Control game.

Mrs. Monroe’s Teen Leadership students began working on their Happiness project. They are all doing something different (songs, power points, collages, artwork, etc.) that will be presented to the class next week.

The purpose is to answer three questions:

What makes you happy now?

What are some intentional things you can do to maintain a happy life?

How can you contribute to the happiness/wellbeing of your community?

Sporting

Softball, baseball, and girls’ soccer held their league tournaments this past weekend.

Softball played in Clarkdale, baseball in Sedona, and soccer in Chino Valley.

The soccer team will not be attending as there was a conflict with another tournament.

Boys’ soccer finishes up next weekend at Bradshaw.

Hug-a-Tree

Third grade teacher Mr. Copper worked with Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team to bring the Hug-a-Tree program to our elementary students this week.



The YCSRT is a non-profit organization whose members volunteer to help find people who have become lost or injured in the wilderness.

Members of the volunteer search and rescue team also do presentations for students of all ages to help them understand what they should do if they ever become lost while camping, hunting, or hiking.



The presentation started with a short video depicting a situation where a young boy becomes lost on while exploring the woods near where his family has been picnicking for the day.



After the movie, the volunteer search team engaged the student in a discussion in analyzing the things the boy did right and the things he did wrong in this situation.



Students were then brought on stage to model several things they should do to help aid searchers in finding lost people.



They were taught ways to record their foot print, either through the use of tin foil and a towel, camera, or dirt by a tree prior to setting out.

They were shown the proper and safe use of a plastic poncho for warmth.

They were shown how to use a whistle to alert search teams.

Most importantly, they were taught ways in which to assist searchers in finding them — hug a tree, wear bright colors while in the woods, place sticks or rocks in an X or SOS pattern on an open area near their location, lay flat on the ground and wave arms and legs like a snow angle if a helicopter flies overhead, do not run or panic, and stay put.

After the presentation, students were given a goody-bag containing a whistle, poncho, coloring book, and information brochures on outdoor safety.

Young Scientists

Mrs. King’s second grade students have been diving into science lately with many hands-on projects. They have spent time studying dinosaurs in preparation for a unit on fossils.



During this time, they made their own “fossils” by choosing an item from nature to press into home-made salt clay.



Fossils included seashells, spiders, fish, and a variety of other animals.



The next unit of scientific exploration focused on Earth Day and pollution. Students were divided into groups and given a pan of water and a small cup filled with trash and pollutants.



These contents in the cups varied — paper, grass, food, plastic — to represent the various types of waste that can make their way into our water systems.



Students then observed what occurred over time with each type of trash.



Students were encouraged to make predictions and analyze those predictions with what actually occurred.



Simply Skeletal

Mrs. Rodriguez’s first graders explored owl pellets as they wrapped up their unit of both the skeletal and digestive systems.

Having learned that bones are not able to be digested or broken down, students explored pellets – with gloved hands, of course! – for bones and used a chart to be able to identify which prey the owl had digested.

Students then place together the skeletal system using the remains and questioned what happened to the other missing bones.

This gave them another opportunity to explore higher level thinking skills while creating hypotheses

Next up for these young scientists is studying the eye. Mrs. Rodriguez hopes to examine a cow’s eye in class.



In her words, “I found that this group is very curious and they’ve handled everything I have given them for science like real scientists. Kids really do rise to the occasion if guided and given opportunities.”

Teacher named D-back MVT

Kindergarten teacher Pam Hughes has been chosen as one of 10 award recipients for the Diamondbacks’ Most Valuable Teacher Award.

The D-backs MVT program is a program where we ask students, parents, and fellow teachers to nominate an educator that goes above and beyond, someone that deserves recognition, and someone that has made a significant impact.

As a D-backs MVT, you are invited to come take part in a special pregame recognition on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at Chase Field. You, along with nine other D-backs MVTs, will be recognized for your hard work and you will be presented with a check for $1,000 to use in your classroom.

You will also receive 10 tickets to invite family and friends to watch the presentation and D-backs vs. Rockies game that night.

A huge congratulations to Mrs. Hughes for her hard work and dedication to our students. We are incredibly proud of her and the work she does with our students.

Super heroes

In Pre-School, this week the students focused on Super Heroes.

They counted and drew Super Heroes and finally dressed as the Super Heroes they are in school.

















































































In Elementary School, the staff has been very busy with special education evaluations and IEP meetings.

Test, test, dance

In Middle School Tammey Carter expressed this week as: “Testing, Testing, Testing, Testing, Dance! Kudos to the students for the effort they are applying!”

Stacey Munger shared how excited she was to see one of her students using the dictionary, provided on the AZMerit written portion of the test, to look up words he didn’t know how to spell.

In High School, Lisa Powers shared that the Key Club and FFA bought candy and stickers to fill eggs for the primary aged student at the elementary school.

One young student won an Easter Basket. There were special tickets in some of the eggs for each grade level to make the find a little more fun for the students.