Verde Valley Fair Schedule of Events

SUBJECT TO CHANGE WEDNESDAY—MAY 3—$3.00 DAY

4 p.m. GATES OFFICIALLY OPEN

Petting Zoo Opens

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Youth Pet Show (Show Barn)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

4:30 p.m. Public Speaking (Small Animal Pavilion)

Fables of the West (Strolling)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

5 p.m. Cavy/Rabbit Show (Small Animal Pavilion)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

6 p.m. Horse Timed Events (Arena)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

6:30 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Derrick Beracy (Main Stage)

7 p.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

7:30 p.m. Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

8 p.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

8:30 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

THURSDAY– MAY 4TH ARMED FORCES DAY-SR. DAY (60+)

8 a.m. Dairy Goat Show (Small Animal Pavilion)

9:30a a.m. Dog Show (Show Barn)

10 a.m. GATES OPEN

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

10:30 a.m. Pygmy Goat Show (Small Animal Pavilion)

Petting Zoo Opens

11 a.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

11:30 a.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

Noon Fables of the West (Strolling)

12:30 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

1 p.m. Egg Judging (Small Animal Pavilion)

Breeding Swine (Animal Barns)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

1:30 p.m. Waterfowl Show (Small Animal Pavilion)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

2 p.m. Turkey Show (Small Animal Pavilion)

Dairy Cattle (Show Barn)

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

2:30 p.m. Poultry Show (Small Animal Pavilion)

Breeding Beef (Show Barn)

Fables of the West (Strolling)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

3 p.m. Breeding Sheep (Show Barn)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

3:30 p.m. Breeding Goats (Show Barn)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

4:30 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

5 p.m. Jr. Sm Animal Round Robin (Sm An Pavilion)

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Fables of the West (Strolling)

5:30 p.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

5:30 p.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

6 p.m. Sr. Sm Animal Round Robin (Sm An Pavilion)

Market Swine Showmanship (Show Barn)

RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

Riley Lynn Whittaker (Main Stage)

6:30 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

7 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

7:30 p.m. The Fourtress (Main Stage)

8 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

TEST (Main Stage)

FRIDAY– MAY 5

8 a.m. Market Swine Judging (Show Barn)

10 a.m. GATES OPEN

11 a.m. Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Petting Zoo Opens

Noon Market Goat Judging (Show Barn)

Fables of the West (Strolling)

Prehistoric Adventures—Tonka (Strolling)

12:30 p.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

1 p.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

1:30 p.m. Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

2 p.m. Market Lamb Show (Show Barn)

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

2:30 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

3 p.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

Lil Astro (Main Stage)

3:30 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

4:30 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

5 p.m. Small Animal Dress Review (Show Barn)

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Fables of the West (Strolling)

5:30 p.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

6 p.m. Market Steer Show (Show Barn)

RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

6:30 p.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

7 p.m. Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

Fables of the West (Strolling)

DJ Point Blank (Main Stage)

7:30 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

8 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

8:30 p.m. Conjunto Reflejo (Main Stage)

10:45 p.m. Banda Mochitence (Main Stage)

SATURDAY– MAY 6

8 a.m. Jr. Lg Animal Round Robin (Show Barn)

9 a.m. GATES OPEN

9:30 a.m. Sr. Lg Animal Round Robin (Show Barn)

11 a.m. Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Petting Zoo Opens

11:30 a.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

Noon Fables of the West (Strolling)

12:30 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

1 p.m. Awards Ceremony (Show Barn)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

1:30 p.m. Auction Bidder Sign-in (Sm Stock Pavilion)

Auction Buyers Luncheon (Sm Stock Pavilion)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

2 p.m. Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

2:30 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

3 p.m. Livestock Auction (Show Barn)

RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

3:30 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

4 p.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

4:30 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

5 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

5:30 p.m. Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

6 p.m. Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

6:30 p.m. Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

7 p.m. Rough Stock Rodeo—Arena No additional charge

Fables of the West (Strolling)

Two Cities (Main Stage)

7:30 p.m. Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

8 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

8:30 p.m. Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

9 p.m. Jed Morrison (Main Stage)

SUNDAY– MAY 7

10 a.m. GATES OPEN

11 a.m. Petting Zoo Opens

Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

11:30 a.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Noon Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

1 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

1:30 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

2 p.m. Steve’s Fun Balloons (Strolling)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

2:30 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

3 p.m. Wildlife Wendy & Her Tropical Birds (Bird Stage)

Conjurer Fortune Machine (Strolling)

Cleaning of all Pens & Equip. Removal

3:30 p.m. Fables of the West (Strolling)

Puppets & Plays Little Theatre (Play Time Stage)

4 p.m. Breeding, Sm Stock & Private Animals Leave

RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

Prehistoric Adventures (Strolling)

4:30 p.m. RC Racing Tournament (Race Arena)

5 p.m. Barns & Fair Closes

Large Stock Market Animals Leave