Annual Bea Richmond walk helps fund music, education

CAMP VERDE – For five years now, Camp Verdeans have honored the late Bea Richmond by prioritizing the arts and education she so dearly loved.

Richmond, also a big proponent of exercise, would likely be proud to know that folks will be walking five miles on her behalf, with all proceeds earmarked for instruments and curriculum guides at Camp Verde schools.

On April 29, the fifth annual Bea Richmond Kiwanis Kids’ Music 5K Walk/Run will be an opportunity for families to spend outdoor time together, while they help raise money for special school program music requests at Camp Verde Elementary, Camp Verde Middle, American Heritage and United Christian schools.

Check in/registration will be from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. at the Camp Verde Ramada on Main Street. A shuttle will take participants to the Copper Canyon Trailhead, where the walk will begin at 9 a.m.

Participants will traverse down Salt Mine Road, across SR 260 at the light, back down S. Main Street where they will continue until they return to Ramada.

Prizes and raffle items – donated by local businesses – will be available at the finish line.

Registration forms are available at the Camp Verde Community Library, Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Department, and at the participating schools’ music programs

Registration is $10 for students, $20 for adults. Collect pledges and pay fees – and even more.

Advance registration and checks can be sent to Camp Verde Kiwanis, P.O. Box 974, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Don’t forget to sign the waiver on the back of the registration form.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable, sturdy shoes. Water will be provided at a halfway point.

Count on an hour for the 5K.

Email pj.schultzcv@gmail.com or call 928-567-7261 for more information.

