Camp Verde athlete of the week: school record holder Schultz stars in soccer and track and field

With one Camp Verde High record in his name, track and field junior Nate Schultz could end up as one of the Cowboys’ best athletes ever.

Schultz edged Seth Mosley’s mark of 42-06.00 with a triple jump of 43-07.00. Mosley won the state championship in the long and triple jumps in the 2000s.

“I’ve had several people say ‘oh my god, I never thought that would get broken, Seth is a really stud athlete,’” said Camp Verde track and field head coach Mike O’Callaghan. “So there is a number of people that are way impressed that he broke it and that he broke it by over a foot was even a little more like ‘oh my gosh’ kinda reaction. In a jump like that, a foot is a pretty good margin to break it by.”

Schultz ranks third in the state in the triple jump, sixth in the long jump and 10th in the 300m hurdles.

He was also Camp Verde Bugle athlete of the week for his exploits on the soccer field back in the fall and MaxPreps/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Arizona player of the week in October.

“Nate’s got a lot of natural ability,” O’Callaghan said. “He’s got some basic speed which always helps He’s coordinated, which he’s gotta be because he jumps, runs throws, he did the decathlon last year, the state decathlon and did really well and that takes a variety of physical motions to get through the hurdles and the shot and the discus and javelin. If he works at what he chooses to do he can leave here with several of the school records, at least in track He can be one of the best athletes that graduates from this school I would say.”

Schultz would like to be a youth pastor.

“He’s a good kid, that’s a nice, easy way to put it,” O’Callaghan said.

VVN: How did your teammates react to you setting the triple jump school record?

Schultz: They were happy and proud but they realize that there is still along way to go.

VVN: How have you been jumping since the last Sedona meet?

Schultz: (Tuesday) I hit another 43, a 43-02, which is a few inches off but I’ll see what I get at state, last year I PR’d by quite a bit there.

VVN: Are the conditions better at the state meet or are they similar to high schools?

Schultz: It’s very similar, not much difference, Sedona’s got the best track I think over all.

VVN: What’s your favorite event in track and field?

Schultz: Probably triple jump, just because I exceed at that.

VVN: How come you decided to focus more on that instead of doing the decathlon again?

Schultz: Well the coaches told me, coach O’Callaghan pulled me aside and said he didn’t want me risking injury for the state meet, especially since I need to pay for college some how.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport?

Schultz: Soccer.

VVN: How come?

Schultz: I grew up in Honduras.

VVN: How much does your jumping skills and natural athleticism translate on the soccer pitch? Does it?

Schultz: They’re very different but the speed required for soccer put me in shape for track.

VVN: What’s your favorite class in school?

Schultz: I’m going to say English just because it’s a good class.

VVN: How long lave your wanted to be a pastor?

Schultz: This past summer I was counseling at Rescue Pines Christian Camp and I just realized that that’s what’s laid out for me.

VVN: Is it nice to have that in mind already when a lot of kids your age don’t know what they’re going to do?

Schultz: Yeah and in the end I believe that God’s going to do what God wants to do and so if he runs my life in a different direction I trust him.

VVN: Finally, how well do you think you can do at the state meet?

Schultz: I’m going to compete to the best of my ability. We’ll see. Hopefully I can take it but if not, I’m happy with my performances this year.