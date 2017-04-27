Camp Verde softball and baseball earn top 4 state tournament seeds

Camp Verde High baseball and softball teams both earned No. 4 seeds in the 2A state tournaments.
No. 4 Camp Verde softball (18-8, 9-1 Central) will face No. 13 Arizona College Prep (14-4, 8-2 Metro South) on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix
Last season the Lady Cowboys made it to the Division IV state championship game.
On the baseball side, No. 4 Camp Verde (25-3, 7-1 Central)plays No. 13 Miami (16-11, 8-2 South) on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Goodyear Baseball Complex in Goodyear.
In 2016, the Cowboys made it to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.