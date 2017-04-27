Mingus softball and baseball teams to travel for state tournament

Mingus Union baseball and softball teams will both be hitting the road for the 4A state tournament.

No. 12 Mingus Union softball (20-9, 9-3 Grand Canyon) will head to Tucson to play No. 5 Salpointe Catholic (19-8, 6-2 Kino) on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

This is the Lady Marauders’ first trip to the state tournament since 2013.

On the baseball side, No. 9 Mingus Union (20-6, 8-4 Grand Canyon) will travel to Phoenix to face No. 8 Thunderbird (18-9, 5-3 Skyline) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Marauders made it to the Division III semifinals in 2016.