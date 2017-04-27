Obituary: Elwanda G. Scarbrough

Elwanda G. Scarbrough, of Cottonwood, passed away on Wednesday April 19, 2017. She was born on May 2, 1944 in Atlanta, GA to Elsie and Clarance Crowe.

Elwanda loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to see extended family, reading, gardening, bowling and dancing. She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Elwanda is proceeded in death by her father Clarence Crowe, mother Elsie Crowe, brother Marvin Crowe, sisters Clara Deems, Antsy Crowe, Dorthy Neil, Jewel Belcher, and Margret Loner, Daughter Laura Cramp-Pirela, husbands Robert Smith and Horace Cramp.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years James, sons; Andrew Cramp and his wife Kelly from Grant park IL, Thomas Smith and his wife Mechthilde from Kirchenthumbach Germany, Sean Cramp and his wife Andrea from Cottonwood AZ, and Tommy Scarbrough and his wife Carolyn from Phoenix AZ, daughters; Sharon Rajki and her husband Edward From Owasso OK, Angela Smith from Sedro Woolley WA, Jennifer Howell and husband James from Sedro Woolley WA, sisters; Marry Ellis, and Laura Sargent, twenty-two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at, The American Legion Post 25, 480 Calvary Way, Cottonwood Arizona 86326 on Saturday April 29, 2017 from 2pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Valley View Care 421N. Willard St. Cottonwood Arizona 86326. This will be a pot luck please bring a dish, beverage and serving utensils. Any questions please call (928) 646-0305.

Information provided by survivors.