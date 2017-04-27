Obituary: Geri Srikanth

Geri Srikanth, age 71, resident of Cottonwood, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017. She was born on March 22, 1946 in Everett, MA., to James and Ida Henrietta.

Geri owned and operated a travel agency in Connecticut, before retiring to Arizona. She was a Council member of OLLI in Clarkdale.

Geri is survived by her husband of 38 years, Shri; brother, James and his wife Arleen Henrietta from of La Quinta, Calif., and sister, Merry and her husband James from Tringale of N. Andover, Ma.

Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home 1013 E. Mingus Ave. Cottonwood, AZ on Saturday, April 29, 2017 , from 9 am to noon.

Information provided by survivors.