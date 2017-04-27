Obituary: Joanne L. Aleksiewicz

Joanne L. Aleksiewicz passed away on April 13, 2017 in Cottonwood. Born on Aug. 2, 1929, she leaves two sons and four daughters, two sisters and two brothers. She was predeceased by her husband Henry in 2002, one son, three brothers and one sister. She was a LPN at Verde Valley Medical Center and for Home Health. A full obituary can be seen on the Westcott Funeral Home website.