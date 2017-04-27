Obituary: Martin Joseph Kaniecki

On April 2, 2017, as dawn broke over the mountains of Flagstaff, our beloved, dearest father and a most extraordinarily special man, Martin Joseph Kaniecki departed this world and flew away home into the welcoming arms of the Lord…his sweet, mighty spirit soaring into the heavens like a majestic eagle. He is walking with loved ones gone before on those beautiful shores and dancing with the angels. Martin’s 90 years of life, shared with family, friends and everyone who was privileged to know him, were lived with integrity, courage, generosity of heart and a delightful sense of humor. His unconditional love for those who were dear to him and his personal principles of treating everyone honestly and with compassion set standards for us to follow and kept us together.

While the tremendous loss of Marty, as he liked to be called, will leave a painful void in our lives, memories of our times together will bring us comfort and cheer.

Martin, a 25 year Arizona resident, was born on March 19, 1927 to Martin and Catherine Kaniecki in Baltimore, MD where, after attending Catholic and trade schools, he joined the Army at age 18. He served his country faithfully and bravely for over 22 years with tours of duty in Europe, Korea and the Middle East. After earning many commendations and medals, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and the deep respect and admiration of his fellow soldiers, Martin retired with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was an expert marksman, a brilliant strategist and analyst and spoke several languages. Martin continued to work well into his 70’s and was especially proud of his time at Goddard Space Center. He loved volunteering at Sedona Senior Center and helping his fellow veterans. Martin spent his leisure time excelling at bowling, playing cards, cheering on his favorite basketball and football teams, flower gardening, bird watching and enjoying the beauty and wonders of nature.

Martin was preceded in death by his sweetheart and beloved wife of 51 years, Hilde; his sister Delphina; his great-grandson Matthew and dearest companion Peggy McGrath.

Martin was a devoted and wonderful father to his children Joseph Kaniecki and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer and her husband James, Maria Hanley, Katherine Neal and her husband Russell; a loving grandfather to Joseph (Joey), Jennifer (Rosebud) and her husband James, James and his wife Kimberly, Jesse and his wife Jennifer, Daniel and his wife Melissa, Jonathan; and great-grandfather to Matthew, Gabrielle and her husband Kyle, Anthony, Tiffany, Jesse, Elizabeth, Madeline, Lauren, Sebastian, Ayrton and Oliver. James and Oliver proudly carry Martin as their second name.

A celebration and remembrance of Martin’s life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 2:00pm at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. A reception will follow directly afterwards at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, may make a donation to the Cottonwood VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 with the designation “In Memory of Martin Kaniecki” or to the Old Town Mission, 116 E. Pinal Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 with the same designation.

