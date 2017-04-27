Obituary: Reverend Gary Dean Payne

In loving memory of Reverend Gary Dean Payne, who resided in Cottonwood, AZ. Born May 15th, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ & passed away April 21 2017 at the age of 76. Is survived by his sister, 5 children and 4 grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday April 29th @ 1 pm at New Beginnings Church of Nazarene in Camp Verde, 644 South 7th Street, Camp Verde, AZ. Please forward any donations to Pastor Ralph Belzer.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.