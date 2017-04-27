Sniffling your way through allergy season

VERDE VALLEY – For those of us who have been walking around half-dazed on Benadryl with a tissue box under each arm - there is good news.

Allergy season is winding down, said Dr. Gary Goodman of Allergy and Asthma Care of Sedona.

This year, the season spanned from mid-December and peaked in March, he said.

The culprit? Juniper.

“One of the reasons that our area is difficult for allergy sufferers is the high density of juniper and related trees,” said Dr. Goodman in an email.



“This has been an especially difficult allergy season this year. Because of the rains that we experienced in the winter, the foliage was especially healthy this pollen season, contributing to a robust pollen release. Once the pollen came, we had dry windy days to add insult to injury by blowing the pollen around,” he explained.

Getting relief

In the meantime, allergy suffers can get some relief by making simple changes.

Dr. Goodman recommends keeping bedroom windows closed, especially in the early morning when pollen counts are high.



“After coming in from the outdoors, it is helpful to shower and wash the pollen off of your body and out of your hair, particularly before going to bed, so that you don’t take pollen into bed with you,” he said.

Dr. Goodman also recommends using sinus rinses or a Neti Pot to cleanse the nasal and sinus passages of pollen and relieve congestion.

There are also a number of symptomatic medications, both over the counter and prescription which can help.

“For patients with severe allergy symptoms, allergy desensitization - either in the form of shots or drops under the tongue - can help diminish sensitivity,” said Dr. Goodman.

What about local honey?

“The idea of eating local honey to help with allergies seems like a good one, because in theory, there can be some desensitization from consuming the pollen that the honey contains,” he said.

The flaw with this strategy, said Dr. Goodman, is that honey contains pollen grains from plants that require bees for pollination, whereas the pollen that causes allergies moves around by wind and is not insect-borne.

“So, the pollen contained in local honey is not the same pollen that is causing allergy,” he explained. “But, it couldn’t hurt! I am a beekeeper and have particular interest in the workings of bees”

Is it allergies and a cold?

The symptoms can overlap. Both can cause nasal stuffiness, runny nose, and sneezing, said Dr. Goodman.

“Some distinguishing characteristics are that colds typically last a week or so, whereas allergy symptoms last much longer. Also, allergy symptoms will be worse with exposure to allergens, so many people will observe provocation when they go outdoors,” he explained.

Also, allergy symptoms often produce greater degrees of itching, in the nose, eyes, and sometimes, the skin, he added