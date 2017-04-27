What's Happening: April 28, 2017.

Cornville Wine, Food and Crafts Festival

April 29th, FREE Annual Wine, Food and Crafts Festival

Where: Windmill Gardens Nursery – 9550 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

What: Wine Tasting, Crafts, Food and Live Music

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm

Warrior Medal of Valor presentation

A presentation of the Warrior Medal of Valor medal to 17 WWII Veterans on April 28th at Cottonwood Village will be the largest presentation of the Medal to WWII Veterans to date in Arizona. A total of 37 medals will be presented to Korean, Vietnam and Gulf War veterans. Among the Veterans will be a 95 year old Navy Wave and a Vietnam P.O.W. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, around 620,000 American veterans from WWII are estimated to still be alive as of 2016. The National WWII Museum, Department of Veterans Affairs reports that most living WWII vets are in their nineties, and that an estimated 413 WWII vets die every day.

The Patriot Honor Guard from Camp Verde Post 93 will stand the Flag Line. The ceremony will begin at 2 pm

Marshall Tall Eagle Serna, an American Indian Vietnam veteran, designed the Warrior’s Medal of Valor in 2002 as the first medal from the American Indian Nations honoring all of America’s military personnel.

Piano Guild Auditions



Saturday, April 29th, several local piano students will be playing selected pieces for a visiting Judge, Mr. Juan Velasco, of Flagstaff. Other students will be joining them from Payson, AZ. Their teachers, Dr. Victoria Harris and Mrs. Madeline Shires, have been preparing them to play scales, chords, and memorized piano works in accordance with the guidelines from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, headquartered in Austin, TX. The students range in age from 7 yrs. old to adult, and are classified from beginner level to advanced. This is not a competition, but a chance for each participant to strive to achieve their best performance, based on their age and the amount of time they’ve studied. The Verde Valley Center of the Teachers Division of the American College of Musicians is pleased to welcome Mr. Juan Velasco to our community to give these students positive feedback and helpful instructions to motivate them in their continuing music education.



Mr. Velasco has concertized extensively with his wife, Leticia Velasco, as a piano and violin duo. They own Piano and Violin School of Flagstaff. He has given numerous piano solo recitals, and has participated as a soloist with orchestras in Mexico and the United States. He has taught all levels of piano at the Montgomery College, North Houston Community College, Coconino Community College, University of Guadalajara, and Northern Arizona University. He is the chairman of the International Piano Guild Auditions in Northern Arizona.



The organization is very thankful to Peace Lutheran Church, for allowing us to use their beautiful facility and their Steinway grand piano for this event. If you are interested in more information about the Piano Guild Auditions, you may contact the Chairperson for the Verde Valley Center, Mrs. Madeline Shires, at 928-851-3435.