Commentary: Education best served when students, parents have choice, diversity

School choice has been a hot topic in the news lately. Reports include scary predictions that increased choice in education will have a negative impact on students and lead to the downfall of our public education system.



I disagree with this notion and as an administrator and educator with experience in public school, home school, and private school, I would like to weigh in on the benefits of school choice.

First let’s be clear. The important factor to consider in the school choice debate is children. There is great value in allowing families to match their vision with that of a like-minded school. At Verde Valley Christian School, we recently held a parent info night for our outgoing fifth grade families to share about educational options within the Verde Valley. This meeting is the only time I can remember that all school choice options were together to share philosophy and benefits. We heard from representatives of public school, charter school, home school, parochial school and classical options. It was eye opening to hear the broad diversity of educational philosophy. Some schools shared the value of programs and experiences, some about family, community and safety; still others talked about the importance of faith, character, values, and our national heritage. All spoke of the impact of their philosophy on academics. Each family in the room then was able to gravitate to the philosophy with which they identified. It was a remarkable experience.

Choice is an important part of a free market and improved choice has traditionally benefited consumers while limitations on choice have had negative effect. From my bank, to my dentist, to my cell phone carrier, I have made choices consistent with my values and philosophy (mainly that I want good service CHEAP). These institutions have worked hard to set themselves apart. I am more fulfilled as a result of those choices. If choice is a value in the smaller decisions why would it not hold value in the most important?

Choice can be a benefit to public schools as well. An edchoice.com review of fifteen school choice studies found positive results from school choice in the vast majority. A further review showed that in numerous studies, public school performance improved as a result of school choice. While that may seem counter-intuitive, it’s not. If we believe choice has improved most other facets of our lives, wouldn’t we expect it to hold true in education as well?



There is a myth that if school choice expands there will be a “creaming” effect. In other words the strongest academic students will flee public schools and create a void.



In research (and in my experience) this is untrue. Often families looking to change schooling options have children with diverse needs who are struggling in current environments.



When asked about the creaming effect in a PBS Frontline interview, Harvard Researcher Paul E. Peterson shares that in his research there hasn’t been a significant impact.



The notion that public schools would disappear under school choice simply isn’t true. Public schools are an important part of choice. As a function of competition, all schools are working to improve rigor, message, and service. In listening to the diversity in our outgoing parents meeting, it was clearly evident that the public schools in attendance had something valuable to offer students. To treat public schools as too big to fail or shield them from a market economy is to claim that they are outdated and sluggish. Certainly school choice changes the education landscape but look around; education is rapidly changing already.

Many studies are finding that modest academic gains in relation to school choice are only part of the story. More importantly they are finding that families are much more satisfied with their schools when choice is a factor. The largest effects have been seen in urban areas with minority families.



What about the cost of voucher programs? When asked why we should invest so much in voucher programs that only show modest academic gains, Peterson responds that states are saving money through school choice initiatives. He goes on to say, “Actually the public schools have more money per pupil after a voucher program than before for the simple reason that the money that follows the student is state money.”

Americans want what’s best for our children. If families benefit from improved choice, states save money, and public schools receive more funding per student as a result, who loses?



Why in a country that is committed to choice and diversity would we not champion the opportunity for all families to have the same access to choice when it comes to schooling?



Our children and their future are worth it!

Ben Russel is the administrator of the Verde Valley Christian School in Cottonwood.