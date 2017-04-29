Court Docket: April 30, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Ethan B. Williams, 20, Prescott, Sell/Transport Dangerous Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $10,000.

Ashley Sierra Mann, 24, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $10,000.

Marcus Manuel Sanchez, 51, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault DV, Threaten/Intimidate DV, Released Own Recognizance. *

Geoffrey Alan Laird, 31, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $2,500.

Bailey James Szweda, 18, Prescott Valley, Burglary 3rd Degree (2 counts), Theft, Released Own Recognizance. *

Roseannie J. LeMaster, 37, Rimrock, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Tiffany Ileen Rivero, 30, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $3,500.

Crystal Tonia Santillan, 27, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $2,500.

Michael Travis Milius, 30, Glendale, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500.

Bruno Manuel Fierro, 22, Cottonwood, Sell/Transport Dangerous Drugs (2 counts), Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Bond $20,000.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Dakota Logan Black, 22, Cave Creek, Criminal Speeding, Fine $580

Michael Erick Selvala, 22, Flagstaff, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $280

Sierra Rose Caron, 23, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400

Jeffrey Alan Long, 54, Oceanside, CA, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.

Dylan Jacob Charles Rayburn, 27, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,688.

Tyreen M Hernandez, 34, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 8 hours community service

Bonnie J Wallen, 45, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $600

Angelina Garcia, 18, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400

Hector Barajas Jr, 28, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victims, Fine: $1,570

Diego Christian Araiza-Patino, 21, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $400

Kaitlyn Marie Lochmann, 26, Prescott, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $500

Malykki Shawn Wesley Peshek, 18, Camp Verde, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with minor victims, Fine: $400

Brooks Nathaniel Horner, 25, Sedona, Dog at Large, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine/Restitution: $277

Elise Jordan Maffey, 25, Cornville, Criminal Damage, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine/Restitution: $1100

Madeline C Nelson, 53, Fort McDowell, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $800

David Valenzuela, 37, Odessa TX, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Fine: $400

Craig Allen Stephens, 39, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $400

Le Trong Ho, 33, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $587.

Matthew Cody Begay, 20, Winslow, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $580.

Laura Marie Gagen, 64, Chino Valley, Driving While License Suspended, 20 hours community service.

Erika Leigh Anzures, 43, Dewey, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, 12 hours community service

Gene Aaron-George Burrell, 27, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Wilfredo Lopez, JR. 37, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $452.20

Timothy Bryon Estling, 53, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $448.63

Kristin Renee Fambrough, 47, Camp Verde, Failure to Comply, Bond $243.95

Bobbie Jo Gooslin, 48, Clarkdale, Failure to Comply, Bond $719.95

Shawn S. Waite, 40, Camp Verde, Failure to Comply, Bond $422.45

Benjamin Hernandez, JR., 39, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $452.20

Tyson Lee Wise, 31, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV (3 Counts), Failure to Appear, Bond: $10,000