Court Docket: April 30, 2017

Judge Bill Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:
(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)
Ethan B. Williams, 20, Prescott, Sell/Transport Dangerous Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $10,000.
Ashley Sierra Mann, 24, Clarkdale, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $10,000.
Marcus Manuel Sanchez, 51, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault DV, Threaten/Intimidate DV, Released Own Recognizance. *
Geoffrey Alan Laird, 31, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $2,500.
Bailey James Szweda, 18, Prescott Valley, Burglary 3rd Degree (2 counts), Theft, Released Own Recognizance. *
Roseannie J. LeMaster, 37, Rimrock, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *
Tiffany Ileen Rivero, 30, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $3,500.
Crystal Tonia Santillan, 27, Cottonwood, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Bond $2,500.
Michael Travis Milius, 30, Glendale, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $2,500.
Bruno Manuel Fierro, 22, Cottonwood, Sell/Transport Dangerous Drugs (2 counts), Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Bond $20,000.
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:
Dakota Logan Black, 22, Cave Creek, Criminal Speeding, Fine $580
Michael Erick Selvala, 22, Flagstaff, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $280
Sierra Rose Caron, 23, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400
Jeffrey Alan Long, 54, Oceanside, CA, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,663.
Dylan Jacob Charles Rayburn, 27, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,688.
Tyreen M Hernandez, 34, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct, 11 months unsupervised probation, 8 hours community service
Bonnie J Wallen, 45, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $600
Angelina Garcia, 18, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400
Hector Barajas Jr, 28, Cottonwood, Disorderly Conduct DV (2 Counts), 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victims, Fine: $1,570
Diego Christian Araiza-Patino, 21, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $400
Kaitlyn Marie Lochmann, 26, Prescott, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $500
Malykki Shawn Wesley Peshek, 18, Camp Verde, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with minor victims, Fine: $400
Brooks Nathaniel Horner, 25, Sedona, Dog at Large, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine/Restitution: $277
Elise Jordan Maffey, 25, Cornville, Criminal Damage, 11 months unsupervised probation, No contact with victim, Fine/Restitution: $1100
Madeline C Nelson, 53, Fort McDowell, Driving While License Suspended, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $800
David Valenzuela, 37, Odessa TX, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Fine: $400
Craig Allen Stephens, 39, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $400
Le Trong Ho, 33, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $587.
Matthew Cody Begay, 20, Winslow, Criminal Speeding, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $580.
Laura Marie Gagen, 64, Chino Valley, Driving While License Suspended, 20 hours community service.
Erika Leigh Anzures, 43, Dewey, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, 12 hours community service
Gene Aaron-George Burrell, 27, Rimrock, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400
Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:
Wilfredo Lopez, JR. 37, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $452.20
Timothy Bryon Estling, 53, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $448.63
Kristin Renee Fambrough, 47, Camp Verde, Failure to Comply, Bond $243.95
Bobbie Jo Gooslin, 48, Clarkdale, Failure to Comply, Bond $719.95
Shawn S. Waite, 40, Camp Verde, Failure to Comply, Bond $422.45
Benjamin Hernandez, JR., 39, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $452.20
Tyson Lee Wise, 31, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct DV (3 Counts), Failure to Appear, Bond: $10,000
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.