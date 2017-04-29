German student helps Town Manager collect information used in proposed tentative budget

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde begins building a budget several months before it even reaches the draft stage, according to Finance Director Mike Showers.

Each department brings its wish list to Town Manager Russ Martin, who says ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a myriad of requests.

This year, Martin had one of his own requests come true. Manpower.

Help this year came in the form of his intern

Jessica Panitz came to Camp Verde from Germany, in a town called Keltern, near Stuttgart.

Keltern is smaller than Camp Verde, with a population of about 9,000.

“My town is famous for our own fantastic wine and the forestland,” she says.

Studying for her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Management at the University of Applied Science in Kehl, Panitz qualified for a three-month internship at the Town of Camp Verde, where she has mostly assisted Martin in his daily duties.

Part of Panitz’s studies was a project she prepared that Martin was able to use as research material for the proposed tentative budget.

Panitz’s project was a comparison of Yavapai County’s cities and towns, which she used benchmarking to manage the project.

“I compared the Secondary and Primary taxes of eight cities/towns of Yavapai County: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Clarkdale, Jerome, Cottonwood, Sedona and Camp Verde,” Panitz says. “Primary tax means tax for Yavapai County school equalization, Yavapai College, general tax to the school districts. Secondary tax means contribution for the fire districts, for flood control district, for some special districts, [such as the] Camp Verde Sanitary district.”

Panitz’s final day with the Town was April 28, so she will not be in attendance at the Town’s public forum to discuss the budget, scheduled for May 8.