Obituary: Pauline Mae Meadows

Pauline Mae Meadows, 89 of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Cottonwood.



Pauline was born on May 10, 1927 in Mitchell, Arkansas to George Stephen Mitchell and Ida Sylvester Carrico. She married Thomas Saunders Meadows and he precedes her in death.

Her interests were gardening, crocheting, reading and learning and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Steven Thomas Meadows and his wife, Janene of Clarkdale; her daughter Mona Eilene Meadows of Cottonwood; five grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers George Winfred Mitchell of Phoenix, J.C. Mitchell of Sun City, Wayman Othell Mitchell and Fredrick Wayne Passy; sisters, Vera Guseman and her husband Glenn of Mesa and Freddijo Bark and her husband Earlen of Scottsdale; and Eric “Sweet Thing” Baker of Cottonwood.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Melba Verene Meadows-Arntz.

There will be a graveside service at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

