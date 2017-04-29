Obituary: Thomas Howard Himes

A beloved soldier was called home, Thomas Howard Himes age 67 died in Cottonwood, Arizona on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Due to a life long battle with cancer.

Born April 28, 1950 in Hampshire, TN, to Webb Hill Himes and Mattie Virginia Runions Himes, Thomas attended Hampshire Unit School and served in the United States Army as a combat soldier in Vietnam. While Thomas was in the United States Army he obtained the rank of sergeant.

At his passing, Thomas lived in Cottonwood, Arizona. Thomas drove a milk truck for the Dairymen Corporation for many of his younger adult life. He enjoyed being on the open road and meeting new people along his trips from Tennessee to Texas. In Thomas’ later years he lived off and on between Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and Summertown, TN. During the last years of his life, Thomas enjoyed helping his brother Robert Himes around his place of business, Roadrunner Scrap Metals. Thomas was a kind sole that would lend a helping hand to anyone that needed help.

Thomas will be especially remembered for his hard work ethics, thoughtfulness to others and being kind to everyone he encountered.

Survivors include Frank Himes, son, Lewisburg, TN; William “Bookie” Himes, Culleoka, TN; Bessie Scott, Hampshire, TN; Catherine Himes Emler, Culleoka, TN; Robert Himes, Cottonwood, AZ and grandchildren.



Thomas was preceded in death by Cindy Himes Hill, daughter; Webb and Mattie Himes, parents; James Webb Himes, brother; Dorothy Himes Shrader, sister; Edward Himes, brother; Alonzo Himes, brother.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Pisgah Primitive Church cemetery located on Highway 166 in Hampshire, TN. A memory basket will be available to receive messages to the family. Relatives and friends are welcome at to attend. Scattering of ashes will proceed services.

Memorial contributions are welcome at Community First Bank Pisgah Cemetery Fund Hampshire, TN.

Thanks to the individuals of the Hampshire community.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.