‘Ready for a change’ -- Owners of Laid Back Jewelers say it’s time to sell longtime Camp Verde business

CAMP VERDE – It’s been about 30 years now since Jim and Sandie Lawson opened Laid Back Jewelers in Camp Verde.

Though the business had moved a couple of times from its original spot in the Wingfield Plaza, the longtime business has been in the same location for the past five years, across the street from the Wingfield Plaza.

But times are changing for the Lawsons. For several years now, Sandie has explored her creative side with her welding, pottery and photography.

Which means Jim and Sandie don’t spend every waking moment together as they did in the business’ early days.

“We met at the Verde Valley Fair in 1987,” Sandie says. “It’s been great. For the first 15 years, we worked side-by-side.”

Maybe some couples like – even prefer a little time apart. But Jim and Sandie aren’t particularly one of those pairs.

So after three decades tending shop, the Lawsons are ready to do something different.

“We’re ready for a change,” Jim said. “It’s time to do something other than business. Like spend time with our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

“Is there ever enough time?” Sandie asks.

Jim and Sandie recently decided to sell Laid Back Jewelers. When they put up signs recently that we were selling inventory, there were “some people who thought we were just closing up,” Jim says. “Once the rumors get started, you know how it is. We’re not going out of business. We’re selling.”

But not to just anyone, Sandie says. The Lawsons look forward to selling to “someone who will give our customers the same great service,” she said.

A full-service jewelry store, the Lawsons have diamonds, Native American turquois, they do appraisals and repairs, “even put a watch battery in while you wait,” Jim says. “We sell silver bullion, also buy gold, silver and personal jewelry.”

For years now, Jim has been working the shop with Jill Upton, offering their customers “the personal service.”

“People know they’ll be taken care of,” Sandie says. “We’re a little business. The prices are good, compared to someone who has to pay three times the rent. We’re able to give special deals to people.”

At 71 years of age, Jim says he’s beginning to feel his “mortality just a bit.”

So besides spending time with the family, Jim and Sandie say they want to travel more in their mobile home.

“And maybe fix up our home a little bit,” Jim says.

Laid Back Jewelers is located at 567 S. Main St. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Call 928-300-4309 for more information. Or visit www.laidbackaz.com.