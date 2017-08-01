Classroom countdown

Maggi Sloniger, a third-grade teacher at Mountain View Preparatory has her room all ready for students as she meets with parents on Tuesday. School doesn’t begin for a week at Mountain View Preparatory, but Mingus Union High School welcomes freshmen on Wednesday and then sophomores, juniors, and senior students on Thursday.
