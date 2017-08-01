Letter: Inept congress

Editor:
The Republicans in Congress, for seven years, proposed/passed legislation to repeal and replace the ACA (Obamacare). Always knowing it would not get past Harry Reid or be signed by the President. Now, the Paper Tiger Republicans could get it done, and they don’t have the courage to pull the trigger.
On the other hand, the Democrats in Congress, for those same seven years, were saying there was nothing wrong with the ACA, and didn’t propose any changes or fixes to it. Then, when Trump became President, the Dems suddenly came to the realization that the ACA needed “tweaking”, and started honking their horn, saying “work with us to save ‘Obamacare”.
As I see it, we should replace the lot and find people who will put Country and it’s Citizens before party, politics and political correctness.
Ronald Luce
Cottonwood
