Mingus ready for school year

COTTONWOOD – It’s back-to-school time for Mingus Union High School.

Around 355 freshman will walk through the doors Aug. 2, and sophomores, juniors, and seniors will join them Aug. 3.



Although the number will fluctuate over the first few weeks, current total enrollment is at 1,265.

New staff

While not new to the school, Dr. Penny Hargrove now holds the title of both superintendent and principal.

But the school will still see some new faces.

“We have 12 new teachers this year,” said Brandi Bateman, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent in an email.

This year, the school offered a two-day new teacher orientation to provide valuable information regarding communication and technology; the evaluation process; payroll and benefits; school safety; and Kids@Hope, said Bateman.

“New teacher orientation took place July 27 and 28. This is a time for all new members to get to know each other,” Bridget Hillman, Secretary to the Principal in an email.

All staff will be on campus from July 31 to Aug. 2 for pre-service.

Mingus has completed the hiring of all certified staff. One opening was recently posted for a shipping and receiving clerk – a full-time 12-month position, said Bateman.

Schedule and curriculum changes

The Governing Board approved changes to the school calendar and bell schedule at the July 25 school board meeting, said Bateman.

The new start for the high school will be 8:20 a.m. and the end time will remain the same at 3:20 p.m.

Students can expect a new curriculum in Spanish, and Mingus also is introducing a new instructional framework called AVID this year, said Hillman.

AVID, Advancement Via Individual Determination, is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap by preparing all students for college and other postsecondary opportunities.